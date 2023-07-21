"I'm blessed to play with him" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on Virat Kohli

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal reserved high praise for Virat Kohli, stating that he considers himself fortunate to play alongside the seasoned campaigner.

Jaiswal said that he gets to learn a lot by observing Kohli. The talented youngster also mentioned that he enjoys having discussions with the former India captain.

The southpaw made these comments after stumps on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. He said:

"It's always great to watch him (Virat Kohli) bat and bat alongside him. He's a legend and I'm blessed to play with him. It's wonderful to go out with him and learn from him. There is a lot to learn from him, to keep watching what he does outside the field and on the field. It's a pleasure to talk to him and learning from him."

Notably, Jaiswal shone with the bat in the Test series opener. It was a memorable debut for the opening batter as he kickstarted his Test career with a sensational 171-run knock.

Team India went on to beat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica to go 1-0 up in the two-match series. Jaiswal was named the Player of the Match for his remarkable batting performance.

Virat Kohli impressed with the bat on Day 1 of the second Test vs West Indies

With his appearance in the ongoing second Test, Virat Kohli became only the fourth Indian player to feature in 500 international matches.

The right-handed batter impressed many with his batting exploits on the opening day, remaining unbeaten on 86. Earlier, openers Rohit Sharma (80) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) also struck fine half-centuries after the Men in Blue were asked to bat first.

The visitors finished at 288/4 at stumps. Ravindra Jadeja is also unbeaten at the crease and will resume batting on Day 2 with an overnight score of 36.