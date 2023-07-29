"I'm in danger"- Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of 5th Ashes Test as Australia take a 12-run lead

Australia batted through the second day and got all-out for 295 to take a slender lead of 12 runs in the fifth Ashes 2023 Test against England at the Kennington Oval in London. England batted for just 54.4 overs on Day 1 and got bundled out for 283 after being asked to bat first.

Overnight Australian batters Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne started watchfully on Day 2. Labuschagne went into a shell and kept defending without looking for scoring opportunities, taking 82 balls to score his nine runs. Mark Wood ended his sedate knock in the 43rd over to give England their first breakthrough of the day.

Stuart Broad then picked up two quick wickets, Usman Khawaja (47) and Travis Head (4), triggering a collapse. From 115/2, Australia slumped to 185/7 in the second session as they found themselves in a heap of trouble. Steve Smith (71), Pat Cummins (36), and Todd Murphy (34) provided vital runs at this juncture and helped Australia cross England's first-innings total and take a small lead.

The attritional Test match cricket that unfolded on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test entertained the cricket fans. They expressed their reactions to the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

"He is having no impact at the moment in this series" - Michael Vaughan on James Anderson's performances in Ashes 2023

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was critical of James Anderson's bowling performances so far in the Ashes 2023 and pointed out that he did not have the desired impact. He emphasized that Anderson has to find his wicket-taking mojo soon, as it will boost England's chances of winning in the final Test.

On James Anderson's poor form, Vaughan told Cricbuzz:

"He is having no impact at the moment in this series. For England to win here, Jimmy Anderson has to find his rhythm. He has to get wickets. He is bowling ok without the wickets but not looking like getting wickets. Four wickets in over 120 overs in the series is not the Anderson that we know," said Vaughan.

