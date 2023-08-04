"I’m definitely not writing off going back to England for the Ashes" - Nathan Lyon

Australia's record-breaking off-spinner Nathan Lyon has expressed his desire to return to England for the 2027 Ashes series. The 35-year-old stated that he has a lot to offer yet and can't see a finish line yet for himself.

Lyon returned home from the 2023 Ashes series following a calf strain sustained in the 2nd match at Lord's. Playing in his 100th Test, the off-spinner suffered the injury while fielding, but returned to bat in the 3rd innings despite the excruciating pain.

Speaking to SEN's The Run Home, Lyon stated that the injury has only driven the hunger to prolong his career and wants another shot at winning an Ashes series in England. The 122-Test veteran said:

"My hunger for the game has probably gone to a new level, this has allowed me to have a little bit more time off during my rehab, sit back, reflect and reset some goals and find a really decent purpose for me. I’m definitely not writing off going back to England for the Ashes… the finish line for me hasn’t even popped up in my eyesight yet, I’ve still got a lot of cricket left in me in my eyes and a lot to offer the Renegades, New South Wales cricket but also Australia."

Lyon, who would be 39 by the time the 2027 Ashes series comes around, played an integral role in Australia's two-wicket win in the first Test at Edgbaston. Alongside eight wickets, he stayed unbeaten to stitch a 55-run stand with Pat Cummins to take the tourists over the line.

"I didn’t really see BazBall throughout my two Tests" - Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking on England's Bazball approach, Nathan Lyon suggested that it shouldn't be about all-out aggression and more about choosing when to attack. The New South Wales spinner added:

"I know everyone keeps talking about BazBall, to be honest, I didn’t really see BazBall throughout my two Tests again them. I think there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors with BazBall, if I’m being honest with you, and I feel like if you’re going to play an aggressive brand of cricket anyway, it’s about being able to go up and down in gears and understanding the moments in the game."

Although Australia retained the Ashes following a 2-2 draw, they are yet to win a series in England since 2001.