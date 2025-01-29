“I’m done, cricket has past me” - Australian star’s stunning revelation of teammate ahead of SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc stunningly revealed that veteran teammate Steve Smith was taken aback by youngster Sam Konstas' fearless approach with the bat in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. With the best-of-five series level at 1-1, Australia drafted in 19-year-old Konstas for the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

Unperturbed by the moment, Konstas played a series of unorthodox shots against Jasprit Bumrah and the other Indian pacers on Day 1 of the Melbourne Test. He scored an attacking 60 off 65 deliveries with six boundaries and two maximums to set Australia on their way to a massive 474 in the first innings.

Ahead of the upcoming Sri Lankan Test series, Starc spoke about how Smith couldn't fully come to grips with Konstas' batting approach.

"It was quite something. For when he [Konstas] started doing it [ramp shots] we were all like 'what is going on here? 'what is this kid doing'? Basically everyone was quickly on board.....bar one player. Steve Smith....he was stressing. He found it bizarre and later said 'I'm done, cricket has past me, I'm too old for this," he said [quoted by Dailymail].

Konstas' breathtaking display went a long way in helping Australia win the Melbourne Test by 184 runs. He also added 45 runs across the two innings in a low-scoring encounter in Sydney to help Australia pull off a 3-1 series win over India.

Sam Konstas dropped for series opener against Sri Lanka

Konstas provided Australia with quick starts in his two Tests against India [Credit: Getty]

Despite bringing a bit of fresh air to the Australian top-order, Sam Konstas has been dropped from the playing XI for the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, starting January 29.

Led by Steve Smith in the absence of Pat Cummins, Australia have gone with Travis Head as Usman Khawaja's opening partner. Josh Inglis, renowned for his expertise against spin, will make his Test debut and bat in the middle-order.

The decision to drop Konstas after his impressive two Tests against India has raised eyebrows among fans in the social Media. Meanwhile, Australia have won the toss and will bat first in the opening Test of the two-match series in Sri Lanka.

Australia XI for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka:

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Mathew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy

