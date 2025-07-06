"I'm fed up of watching him bat" - England batting coach's candid admission on Shubman Gill after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick has lavished praise on Indian skipper Shubman Gill's sublime performances in the Edgbaston Test. Gill dominated the English bowling attack and put the visitors on top as they strive to level the series 1-1.

In the first innings, Shubman Gill arrived at the crease when India were 95/2. With a compact defense and deligthful strokeplay, he went on to score a historic 269 off 387 balls, the highest individual score by an Indian batter on English soil. The knock helped India post a staggering total of 587 on the board

In response, England made 407, with Jamie Smith (184*) as the top-scorer. Riding on a 180-run lead, Gill ensured the team maintained their momentum with a sublime 161 off 162 balls. With sensational knocks in both innings, Gill now has the highest aggregate score (430) by an Indian in a Test match. As a result, India set up a mammoth 608-run chase for the home side.

At stumps on Day 4, England were stuttering at 72/3, with Ollie Pope (24*) and Harry Brook (15*) at the crease. After the day's play, Trescothick, in an interaction with BBC Sport, lauded the Indian captain for his skills and dedication among other attributes. He said:

“Well, I’m fed up of watching him (Gill) bat, really. As much as I like watching batters get runs. He has played brilliantly well, superbly well in both games, but in particular in this game here. Getting sort of 250 and then another 150, now that’s pretty special. The volume of runs, not many people have done that. So you've got to admire his dedication, his concentration, his fitness and his skill level to come out and do it."

Former England batter in awe of Shubman Gill's performance in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

After the conclusion of Day 4, former England batter Jonathan Trott heaped praise on Shubman Gill's ability to score runs with a traditional technique. During a discussion on JioHotstar, he said (via Deccan Chronicle):

“I honestly feel privileged to be here and witness that innings. I can’t recall him giving the English bowlers even a single chance. The way he shifted gears — hitting sixes at will — without slogging, just pure cricket shots, was something special."

Trott said Gill reminded him of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli with his well-rounded batting performance.

"Today, he showed how complete a batter he is. It reminded me of the previous Indian number four — almost a carbon copy of that genius. I don’t think he could’ve dreamed of a better start to his first two Tests on this tour. Sure, he’d have liked to win at Headingley, but now he’s hopefully set up a fantastic victory here tomorrow," he added.

It is worth noting that Shubman Gill had a dismal Test average of 14.66 in England ahead of this series. However, it has shot up to 67.30 on the back of just two games.

