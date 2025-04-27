"I'm glad he was hurt after being put out" - Ravi Shastri's huge statement on Team India seamer amid IPL 2025

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri said he was relieved to see a hurt Mohammed Siraj rediscover his mojo after being omitted from the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. With the five-Test rubber in England looming, Shastri believes the right-arm speedster can make a case to be in the playing XI from the start of the series.

Due to his indifferent performance during the Australia tour (BGT 2024-25), the Hyderabad-born cricketer was dropped from Team India's Champions Trophy squad. However, Siraj has showcased his mettle for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the ongoing edition of the IPL, taking 12 wickets in eight matches at 23.58. He also won back-to-back Player of the Match awards against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC Review, the 62-year-old opined that India's pace trio of Siraj, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah is as enviable as any country's. Shastri elaborated:

"I think with Siraj, Jasprit and Mohammed Shami, these three, if they are fully fit, they will give England heaps of problems. It's a quality, top-class pace attack when you get these three fit."

He added:

"And what I like about Siraj, I'm glad he was hurt after being put out, not in the side for the Champions Trophy. That's what you want. For him to go back to the drawing board and come back the way he has, there's a spring in his stride, the pace is up there, and he means business game after game."

The 2021 tour of England saw Siraj take 18 wickets in five Tests. However, India narrowly missed out on a series win (2-2) and will be aiming to get the job done this year.

"I would give him two Test matches at a time" - Ravi Shastri on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Given Jasprit Bumrah's recent injury history, Shastri said there will be temptation to make him play all five. However, the former all-rounder said it would be important to give Bumrah a break between the series to enhance his long-term career.

In the same discussion, Shastri said:

"I would be very, very careful [with Bumrah]. I would give him two Test matches at a time and then wait for the break. Ideally, make him play four. You'll be tempted to make him play five if he starts off in a great manner, but it's how his body pulls up. He should be given the first opportunity to say, ‘Yes, a little, [I am] feeling the niggle. A break would help.’ Give him that break."

The five-Test series against England begins on June 20 in Leeds.

