"I’m going back to Josh Hazlewood" - Tim Paine reveals the one change for Australia for 4th Ashes Test

Former Australian captain Tim Paine has announced only one change for Australia for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, starting on Wednesday, July 19. The former keeper-batter reckons that Josh Hazlewood is a direct swap for Scott Boland in Manchester.

Boland, who was magnificent during the World Test Championship final against India, has been underwhelming in the Ashes. The Victorian went wicketless in the third Ashes Test and failed to control the run flow either.

Speaking on SEN Tassie Breakfast, Paine said he will go with a largely unchanged side, except for Hazlewood replacing Boland. He stated:

"People are going to be slightly disappointed if you’re looking for any headlines or any drastic changes. Usman Khawaja, David Warner stays in the side, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head at five. I’m sticking with Mitchell Marsh at six, Alex Carey at seven, Mitch Starc at eight, captain Patty Cummins at nine, Todd Murphy at 10 and number 11 I’m going back to Josh Hazlewood. So the change there is Hazlewood for Boland."

Hazlewood, who played his only Test of the series at Lord's, took five wickets. The 2019 Manchester Test saw the right-arm seamer snare six scalps as Australia won by 185 runs on that occasion.

"No Cam Green" - Tim Paine

Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green. (Credits: Getty)

Tim Paine justified Cameron Green's exclusion from his XI, saying that Mitchell Marsh is at the peak of his powers and deserves the nod. He added:

"No Cam Green. We do want players to feel comfortable in the XI, however, I think Mitch Marsh just demands selection. In a big series like this, when someone comes in and takes the spot and grabs it like that, I think you’ve got to stick with a guy who is clearly in form and at the peak of his powers. Mitch Marsh gets the nod for me.”

Marsh scored a run-a-ball 118 at Headingley and provided a couple of crucial breakthroughs for Australia.