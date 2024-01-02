Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja elucidated he will leave Test cricket for T20s if he gets paid 'a truckload of money' for the shortest format.

The debate around Tests vs T20s is a subset of the larger country vs franchise argument, which has intensified after Cricket South Africa (CSA)'s latest actions.

They named a rookie-heavy squad for the two-Test tour of New Zealand in order to retain their best players for SA20. The 14-man squad, announced by the CSA, contains only seven capped players, with Duanne Olivier's 15 appearances making him the most experienced of the lot. Neil Brand, who is yet to play an international Test, has been appointed skipper.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Khawaja highlighted that it's normal for people to choose the path that pays a more. As quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, he claimed:

"If I was a player from another nation and getting paid ok to play international cricket, I’m getting paid a truckload more to play T20 cricket, I’m sorry but I’m going to be playing the T20 cricket. Not because it doesn’t mean anything - I love playing for my country, but it is also a case of looking after your family, doing things right."

He continued:

"If two people get paid to do the same job and you’re getting paid twice as much at one firm and half at the other firm, you’re going to pick the one you’re getting paid [more] for."

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh criticized the CSA, accusing them of not caring enough about Test cricket. Waugh also said that he wouldn't play the two-Test series against the Proteas if he represented New Zealand.

"It would be just great to see all the boards and where their finances are at" - Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja. (Image Credits: Getty)

Khawaja also underlined the need for world cricket to support financially weaker member boards in case of shortfall, elaborating:

"It would be just great to see all the boards and where their finances are at. Are they struggling, is the money going into the right places, is it going back to the players. We’ve got to figure out a way for them [other countries] to be incentivised to play international and particularly Test cricket."

He concluded:

"Once you can get on top of that, if you see a massive shortfall for say the Windies, they’re struggling, they’re not bringing in enough money, then world cricket needs to gather round to help."

The left-hander will be in action during the third Test between Australia and Pakistan, beginning on Wednesday, January 3.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App