"I'm a little lost for words" - Mitchell Marsh after his stellar performance on day 1 at Headingley

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh conceded that the surreal opening day of the Headingley Ashes Test left him lost for words. The 31-year-old revealed that it took a lot of hard work as he missed the last summer to be fit for the 2023 Ashes series.

Marsh slammed a counterattacking hundred to give Australia a competitive 263 on day 1 at Headingley following a top-order wobble. Coming in at 85-4 with the ball swinging, he reached his half-century off 59 deliveries and a ton off 102 balls.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Marsh said it felt amazing to wear the Baggy Green again, having prepared to be Cameron Green's backup for the series.

"It was pretty amazing. I'm a little lost for words. It was a crazy day. It was nice to be back wearing my baggy green and it was a long time coming. It has taken a lot of hard work. I chose to have ankle surgery and missed the last Australian summer to get on this tour, knowing I was going to be Greeny's understudy. So I'm really proud to be able to get back," he said.

The seam-bowling all-rounder was a last-minute inclusion in the eleven as Green experienced a hamstring strain. After smashing a run-a-ball 118, the 31-year-old claimed the critical wicket of Zak Crawley, who edged one to slip.

"I'm really proud of the work I have done mentally to overcome nerves" - Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh celebrates his wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Mitchell Marsh further stated that he has felt part of the squad despite not playing a lot and took pride in his contribution to Australia's efforts on day 1.

"I feel part of the squad even though I haven't played and that's a testament to our leadership. That's why we have had a lot of guys come in and contribute at different times. I think I'm the first man to score a Test hundred on a UK holiday. Coming in before lunch today was some of the toughest conditions I have come in in my Test career so far. I'm really proud of the work I have done mentally to overcome nerves and get into the contest as quickly as possible."

England closed in on 68-3 at Stumps on Day 1, with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow at the crease.

