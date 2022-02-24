"I'm very passionate about trying to take this team forward" - England Test captain Joe Root

England captain Joe Root remains grateful for the opportunity to lead the Test side amid an overhaul of its setup following the Ashes debacle Down Under. The former number one Test batter admitted that the team disappointed everyone back home during the Ashes tour.

Root was in the firing line following England's 4-0 loss in the Ashes, with many former players slamming his tactics and selections. The right-handed batter could not do much with the bat either, averaging 32.2 in five Tests, ending another Ashes tour without a hundred.

The 31-year old sympathised with those losing their jobs, and took responsibility for playing poorly in Australia. However, Root looked ahead to the West Indies tour, and wants to use the series to start afresh.

He was quoted by The Telegraph in this regard:

"It's never nice when you see people that you've worked closely with for a long period of time lose their jobs. Clearly, it was a disappointing tour, and we massively underperformed. I think, off the back of it, we have to use this opportunity for a fresh start."

"As Straussy mentioned, a bit of a reset, and a real chance to take things forward. I'm very passionate about trying to take this team forward. I'm very grateful that I've got the opportunity to do that as captain."

ECB managing director Ashley Giles, head coach Chris Silverwood and assistant coach Graham Thorpe quit after the Ashes tour. Paul Collingwood will take the reins of the team in the West Indies.

"I'm very much looking forward to that challenge" - Joe Root

England cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

The England Test captain added that he is looking forward to the challenge of rebuilding the young squad. The Yorkshire batter added:

"I know there's a lot of hard work ahead, and I'm very much looking forward to that challenge. And that starts on this tour first. It's a real opportunity that we've got to take with both hands, make the most of it."

"It's obviously a very new looking squad, and it's a real chance for the guys to step up and really take the chances that are presented to them - me included."

England last visited the West Indies in 2019, but they lost the red-ball series comprehensively. The tourists haven't won a Test series in the Caribbean since 2004.

