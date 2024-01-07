“I'm pretty happy with [Smith's] output at No. 4” - Pat Cummins not convinced about senior batter replacing Warner as Test opener

Australian captain Pat Cummins is not too keen on Steve Smith replacing David Warner as the team’s Test opener. He asserted that he is happy with the senior batter’s performances at the No. 4 position.

There has been a big debate in Australian cricket over who should take Warner’s place at the top of the order in Test cricket. The left-handed batter retired from the format after the third and final Test of the home series against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), signing off with 57 in Australia’s eight-wicket triumph.

Smith has himself volunteered to open the batting in Test cricket in the wake of Warner’s retirement. He recently told ABC Grandstand that he was “pretty keen” to move up the batting order. Skipper Cummins, though, is not very convinced about the idea.

"I'm pretty happy with [Smith's] output at No. 4. Obviously Marnus [Labuschagne], Smudge [Smith], Trav [Head] and [Mitchell] Marsh have been pretty impressive at Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6. So first instinct isn't probably to disrupt that,” he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Australia's selectors are likely to meet on Monday, January 8 to pick the squad for the first Test against West Indies. Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Matt Renshaw are among the options with regard to Warner’s replacement. Some former Australian cricketers have also backed all-rounder Cameron Green for the challenging role.

Admitting that filling Warner’s shoes will be tough, Cummins asserted that batters doing well at the position in Shield cricket can make the switch to the top level. He commented.

"It's obviously going to be really hard to replicate Davey and what he's brought to it. I think you look for who is best placed to score runs, really. But I think, in Test cricket, there are some things that remain true - and that is you've got to be putting the pressure on the opposition. You've got to be ticking over the scoreboard. Not always - but most of the time - you've got to keep the scoreboard moving along.

"There are considerations, but realistically, if anyone is scoring runs in Shield cricket, it's probably a good sign they can do it at the next level," the Australian captain added.

Cummins was the Player of the Series in the 3-0 drubbing of Pakistan. He was the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets at an average of 12.

How David Warner performed in his farewell Test series

37-year-old Warner signed off from Test cricket on a high. He was the second-leading run-getter in the series against Pakistan, scoring 299 runs in six innings at an average of 49.83.

The left-hander hammered 164 off 211 balls in the first innings of the first Test in Perth. He scored 38 in the first innings Melbourne and contributed 34 and 57 in his farewell Test at the SCG.

