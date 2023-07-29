“I'm not retiring, not going anywhere yet” - Steve Smith sets the record straight on retirement rumors 

Experienced Australian batter Steve Smith has dismissed rumors surrounding his Test retirement, making it clear that he is not going anywhere yet. He added that he had no idea how reports around his Test future starting doing the rounds.

A few days back, former England captain Michael Vaughan was quoted as saying in media reports that he had heard rumors about Smith and David Warner retiring from Test cricket after the fifth and final Ashes 2023 clash at The Oval.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the second day’s play in the final Ashes Test on Friday, July 28, Smith cleared the air over rumors of his retirement. He said:

"I'm not retiring. I have no idea (where it's come from), because I haven't said it to anyone. I am not going anywhere yet.”

The 34-year-old hasn’t had a consistent run in Ashes 2023. He did not notch up a hundred at Lord’s, but had disappointing returns in the other three Tests heading into The Oval. On Friday, though, he stood tall, top-scoring with 71 off 123 balls as Australia recovered from 185/7 to post 295 in their first innings.

Reflecting on his recent batting performances, the right-handed batter stated that he feels he has done a decent job. Smith elaborated:

"I felt pretty good. Today is the best I have batted maybe outside of the Test Championship (final). I would have liked more runs (on this tour) of course but two hundreds in six games for the winter here, I think it's reasonable."

Smith scored a defiant 121 in the WTC final against India as Australia won the game by 209 runs.

“A bit disappointing” - Smith on Australian batters not converting starts

Responding to England’s 283, Australia resumed their first innings on Day 2 at 61/1. They, however, kept losing wickets and stumbled 185/7. A lower-order fightback lifted them to 295, giving the visitors a slender 12-run lead. Smith, however, lamented the lack of application from the batters on Day 2.

“A lot of us got starts and weren't able to capitalize and go and put one of those partnerships that were 40 or 50 into 100-150 to give us a decent lead. So a bit disappointing from that aspect. I would have liked a few more partners to maybe stick around and be able to just play normally for a while,” he said.

Fox Cricket @FoxCricket



617 — Steve Smith (AUS)

553 — Sir Donald Bradman (AUS)



Smudge just loves batting at The Oval bit.ly/47lCdl8 pic.twitter.com/oOiuomb5yJ MOST TEST RUNS AMONG TOURING PLAYERS AT THE OVAL 🏏617 — Steve Smith (AUS)553 — Sir Donald Bradman (AUS)Smudge just loves batting at The Oval

While Smith contributed a crucial half-century in Australia’s first innings, Pat Cummins (36) and Todd Murphy (34) chipped in with handy knocks.