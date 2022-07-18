"I'm shameless as a bowler, I don't mind getting hit for six sixes as well" - Hardik Pandya on his bowling philosophy

Hardik Pandya produced an all-round performance as India trumped England by five wickets at Old Trafford on Sunday (July 17) to win the three-match ODI series.

Opting to field first, Hardik emerged as the top bowler for India, returning with career-best figures of 4/24, as the tourists restricted England to 259 runs. He used short-pitch deliveries to perfection, forcing the English batters to take on the long boundaries.

Jos Buttler (60) and Liam Livingstone (27) fell into the trap as Hardik removed both set batters in one over to bring India into the driver's seat in the series decider.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 3 matches

🏏 100 runs

6 wickets @ 12.33

4/24 best

4.35 econ



Hardik Pandya is named the Player of the Series for his vital role in India’s memorable ODI series win



Throwing light on his strategy at the post-match presentation ceremony, Hardik said:

"[It's] Important for me to stop the runs, bowl as many dot balls. They were cruising at one point. I love short balls. Don't fancy people taking me on. Gets me into the game. I'm shameless as a bowler, I don't mind getting hit for six sixes as well if I can get a wicket."

While there were apprehensions over his bowling, Hardik has done exceedingly well in the limited-overs series against England. He picked up five wickets in the T20Is and backed it up with six wickets in the one-dayers.

Hardik was equally outstanding with the bat. He staged a match-winning partnership with Rishabh Pant to help India secure their first ODI series win in eight years.

"The way he finished the game was also special" - Hardik Pandya on Rishabh Pant

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda FOR RISHABH PANT!



It’s his maiden ODI and what a knock this has been



Take a bow!



#RishabhPant #CricketTwitter #IndianCricketTeam #ENGvIND FOR RISHABH PANT!It’s his maiden ODIand what a knock this has beenTake a bow! 💯 FOR RISHABH PANT! 💥It’s his maiden ODI 💯 and what a knock this has been 🔥Take a bow! 🙌#RishabhPant #CricketTwitter #IndianCricketTeam #ENGvIND https://t.co/wZyhwhK1Oa

The Men in Blue were in early trouble after being reduced to 3/38 with Reece Topley wreaking havoc with the new ball.

While England were sensing some early blood, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant stitched together a 133-run partnership to take the game away from the hosts.

Hardik showered heaps of praise on Pant, saying:

"We all know what talent he (Pant) has. Finally today he was playing the situation. The partnership changed the game for us. The way he finished the game was also special."

Pant changed gears in the 42nd over to win the game in style. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 125 off 113 balls, which included 13 boundaries and two sixes. This was also his maiden ODI century.

India will now fly to the West Indies for a three-match ODI series, starting on July 22 followed by five T20Is.

