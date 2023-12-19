"I'm still on recovery to 100 percent but hopefully in few months time I will be able to do it" - Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL 2024 mini-auction 

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant has shed some light on his recovery and his aspirations of playing the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The wicketkeeper-batter is part of the franchise contingent that have landed in Dubai for the mini-auction, scheduled for Tuesday.

This marks a rare instance where the franchise captain will be present at the auction table. Most players are generally unavailable to be present physically at the auction due to international committments. However, Pant is still recovering from the injuries he sustained in a car crash in late 2022 and hopes to be fit in time for the 2024 IPL.

Apart from Pant, DC's think tank comprising head coach Ricky Ponting and director of cricket Sourav Ganguly are also expected to be present at the auction table. The former left his broadcasting duties for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan midway, to be present for IPL's first-ever overseas auction.

“Much better, given what I was doing few months ago. I'm still on recovery to 100 per cent but hopefully in few months time I will be able to do it," Pant said in a video released by the Delhi Capitals on Twitter

Delhi Capitals are on the lookout for a massive overhaul after finishing ninth in the 2023 edition, and they last qualified for the playoffs in the 2021 edition.

"Sometimes you want to explain to people the kind of player that you want. I feel if I am able to do that, I think most of the part is clear, because playing does play a part but at the same time, if you can get the player you want for the team, then that would be the best thing," Pant explained his role at the auction table

"As of now there is no expectation (from the auction), but really excited and looking forward to it, because it is something new and I have not done it. No experience about it, but really exciting times ahead," he added

Delhi Capitals have a purse of ₹28.95 crore remaining, with nine slots left in their squad.

"If your supporters show you love, then it means a lot, and it really helps in recovery" - Rishabh Pant

The flamboyant batter's career came to a screeching halt courtesy of the unfortunate car accident. He suffered multiple injuries and missed a slew of international assignments and the IPL season as he underwent extensive surgeries and the subsequent rehabilitation.

Pant's involvement in the 2024 season is yet to be fully determined. He could play as an impact player or as a pure batter alongwith assuming the captaincy duties. Should he feature as a wicket-keeper batter, it will only be after the clearance by the BCCI.

"It has been really amazing, because whenever we play cricket, we feel no one loves us because there is always pressure. Actually it is a bit of hard time, but I got to know atleast people love us, they respect us and the kind of appreciation and the kind of concern I would say people have shown, I think it was heartfelt for me," Pant said

"It means a lot as an individual when you are going through a very rough time. If your supporters show you love, then it means a lot, and it really helps in recovery," he concluded

