“I’m not sure why Arshdeep even appealed” - Former India captain’s huge remark on Dasun Shanaka controversy in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth expressed his surprise at Arshdeep Singh appealing for Dasun Shanaka's wicket in the Super Over of the thrilling Asia Cup 2025 contest against Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 26. After the two teams played to a tie with identical scores of 202/5 each, the game was decided in the Super Over.Arshdeep Singh dismissed Kusal Perera in the very first delivery, with Shanaka at the non-strikers' end. The latter got his opportunity to face the bowling two balls later, after which a strange confusion occurred.In the fourth legal delivery of the Super Over, the former Sri Lankan captain got beaten on the outside edge and started running a single. However, Arshdeep appealed for a caught behind, and the umpire's decision went in his favor.Simultaneously, wicketkeeper Sanju Samson also ran Shanaka out with a direct hit from behind the stumps. Yet, Shanaka escaped on both counts in one of the strangest moments in cricket history.The caught-behind decision was overturned by the TV umpire, as there was clearly no edge. Since the umpire adjudged it out, the proceedings after, including the direct hit and run out, became null and void.Talking about the series of events on his YouTube channel post-game, Srikkanth said (2:21):&quot;The first decision is the important one. I am not sure why Arshdeep even appealed, Sanju Samson didn't even appeal. Because Arshdeep appealed, the umpire gave it out. I think Sanaka being a former captain knew the rules so he reviewed it. Of course it didn't make a big difference as he was out immediately. For the first time in international cricket history, both umpires gave it out and the batter was still not out. I have never seen something like it.&quot;Despite the extended drama, Shanaka did not last much longer as he was dismissed off the very next ball to bring an end to the Sri Lankan innings in the Super Over. India chased down the easy target of three off the first delivery of their response to win a sixth consecutive game of the ongoing Asia Cup.&quot;Today proved that Sanju Samson is okay at No. 5&quot; - Kris SrikkanthKris Srikkanth hailed Sanju Samson for his game-changing knock at No. 5 in the Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka. The former captain also praised Tilak Varma for his consistency.The duo added a crucial 66 runs for the fourth wicket off only 41 deliveries to propel India to a massive 202/5 in 20 overs.&quot;Sanju is brilliant when he hits in the V. And he is superb at the pick up shot when it's just short. Sanju played a knock he typically plays in the IPL, which is a good thing to see. Tilak Varma is consistently playing well. He was involved in two crucial partnerships, with Sanju and Axar Patel. Some of his shots, especially the pickup shots, are amazing. Today proved that Sanju Samson is okay at No. 5,&quot; said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).While Samson scored 39 off 23 balls, Tilak finished unbeaten on 49 from 34 deliveries. India aims to conclude its dominant Asia Cup campaign with a win in the final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.