"I'm sure we can win a game here before we go back to Sri Lanka" - Dinesh Chandimal 'over the moon' despite defeat in ENG vs SL 1st Test

Experienced batter Dinesh Chandimal has stated that Sri Lanka are 'over the moon' given how they fought against England in the opening Test in Manchester despite the five-wicket loss. Chandimal is optimistic about putting up a good fight at Lord's and leveling the series.

The tourists fought back from 6-3 in the first innings to put up a respectable 236 as Dhananjaya de Silva and Milan Rathnayake struck half-centuries. Despite conceding a 122-run lead and losing early wickets in their second innings, the island nation set a tricky 205 for the hosts to win. Although England eventually won by five wickets, Sri Lanka made them grind for it.

Speaking after the game, Chandimal, who made 79 in Sri Lanka's second innings, said they have plenty of positives to take into the second Test. As quoted by Cricbuzz, the 34-year-old said:

Trending

"We are over the moon as a team, not for the result but the way we played in this game is unbelievable. In the first half an hour on the first day, we lost three wickets. Milan [Rathnayake] and Dhananjaya batted brilliantly and took us through the game. When we come to the bowling, Asitha and Prabath have done a tremendous job throughout the innings. So we have a lot of positive stuff so I'm sure we can give a good fight again at Lord's and I'm sure we can win a game here before we go back to Sri Lanka."

The former captain joined hands with Kamindu Mendis to add 117, putting the pressure back on Ollie Pope's men. However, with Mendis falling for a classy 113, England were able to run through Sri Lanka's tail quickly.

"He is unbelievable" - Dinesh Chandimal on Kamindu Mendis

Kamindu Mendis raises his bat. (Credits: Getty)

Chandimal also hailed Mendis for scoring a hundred on his maiden England tour, unlike himself who needed a couple to reach the milestone. The veteran feels a county stint would do a world of good for the southpaw. He said (as per the aforementioned source):

"He is unbelievable. First tour to England with the national team, in the first game scoring a century. It's a wonderful thing to do, he is a world-class player as far as I'm concerned. I took two tours to make a hundred in England but he has done that very easily. He is a fine player, a player like him, if he can come and play in county cricket for one or two years, it will be really good for him, for his future. When I had a chat with him when he came for lunch, I asked him, what is the secret and he said that he is in a positive mind."

The two sides will meet at Lord's for the second Test, beginning on August 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️