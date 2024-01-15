"I'm sure he's going to get me out again"- Ben Duckett on Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of India vs England Test series

England opener Ben Duckett realizes he is up for a tough challenge against veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin when the two face each other during the five-match Test series, which begins on January 25.

Duckett was a part of the England squad that traveled to India in 2016 and were thumped 4-0. Ashwin's record against left-handers has been sensational and Duckett knows the off-spinner could get the better of him again.

Speaking to Sky Sports, here's what Ben Duckett had to say about Ravichandran Ashwin:

"I wasn't the last left-hander to struggle out there in those conditions against Ashwin. He's so good everywhere. I'm sure he's going to get me out again, he's a world-class bowler."

Ashwin dismissed Duckett thrice already on his previous Test tour to India.

Ben Duckett on his experience of playing in India

Ben Duckett has played a crucial role for England at the top of the order in their 'Bazball' revolution and understands that playing the aggressive brand of cricket will not be easy on rank turners.

However, the southpaw feels his initial experience of playing in India will help him adapt quickly. On this, Duckett stated:

"I've played a lot of cricket since then and maturity is a big one for me in those years. The biggest thing this time around is that whatever India throw at me, it's not going to be a shock. I've played on those kinds of pitches. I know full well what to expect when I get out there."

He added:

"I would back myself now on a good pitch or a flatter pitch to not feel like I have to play aggressive shots or sweep every ball. If those pitches are spinning and with the way this team have played over the last 18 months, I know what my strengths are and I'm certainly not going to die wondering."

Having tasted success in Pakistan, England's Test team await arguably the biggest test of the 'Bazball' approach against a quality Indian side at their home.

