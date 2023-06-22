"I'm sure he'll be recognized as one of the greats" - Ricky Ponting hails Joe Root after his incredible performance in Ashes 2023 opener

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting praised Joe Root for his phenomenal batting in the Ashes series opener in Edgbaston.

The 32-year-old scored a majestic unbeaten 118 in the first innings. He followed it up with another valuable 46 in the second innings despite the hosts losing narrowly by two wickets.

His exploits in the Edgbaston classic helped him leapfrog to the top of the ICC rankings for batters in Tests.

Speaking on the latest episode of the ICC review show, Ponting said:

"I mean, the innings he played at Edgbaston was a sensational knock, full of class. He's added some shots to his repertoire, which I didn't think he would be able to do. Reverse sweeping Pat Cummins’ first ball of a day in a Test match on the start of day four was something I didn't think I'd see."

The former World Cup-winning skipper also believes that the champion batter is on his way to becoming one of the all-time great batters.

"He's in total control of his game now. He's made over 11,000 runs – there's not many players in the history of the game that have done that. So, by the time he's finished, I'm sure he'll be recognised as one of the greats," added Ponting.

Joe Root has been incredible form in the red-ball format since 2021, scoring over 3,000 runs at an average of 58.70. The former England skipper has also smashed a remarkable 13 centuries in that stretch and led the run-scoring charts for the 2021-23 WTC cycle.

The champion batter also improved his strike rate over the last couple of years. The frequency of reverse scoops against even elite pacers like Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Pat Cummins has increased.

Despite Root's stellar performance at Edgbaston, England are in a 0-1 hole and will look to even the series in the second Test at Lords, starting June 28.

"I think now people are starting to understand just how good Joe Root is" - Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting also dismissed the notion that Joe Root has been underrated by pointing out his mediocre record in Australia. The former Australian captain believes that Root has started realizing his full potential in only the last two years.

Ponting said:

"I don't think he's been underrated because I don't think he's actually probably fulfilled his full potential until the last two years."

He added:

"He's never scored a hundred in Australia, but his last two years I think he's made eight or nine hundreds, which has elevated him from being a very, very good player to one of the great players.I think now people are starting to understand just how good Joe Root is."

At 32, Root has scored over 11,000 Test runs at an average of 50.76, with an incredible 30 centuries. Despite his outstanding credentials, the modern great is yet to register a Test century down under. He has a modest average of 35.68 and a highest score of 89 in 14 games.

Root also had a mediocre conversation ratio in the first nine years of his Test career but has become exponentially better at making big centuries.

Joe Root is also the only active cricketer to boast an average of above 50 in Test and ODI cricket.

Poll : 0 votes