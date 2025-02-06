“I’m sure the selectors would’ve discussed” - Former cricketer’s huge statement on discarded bowler’s future ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar was puzzled by veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's absence in the ODI setup ahead of the home series against England. Team India will play three ODIs against England as their final preparatory assignment ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting February 6.

While India already had four spinners - Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar in the squad, they recently added Varun Chakravarthy for the England series. Charkavarthy tormented the English batters in the five-match T20I series preceding the ODIs which India won 4-1.

Yet, Chahal remains discarded from the ODI setup with his last 50-over game for India coming at the start of 2023.

Talking about the same on Star Sports, Bangar said [quoted by India Today]:

Trending

"T20 is a format which suits Varun and the question that comes to our mind is what is the future for Chahal, who has got a very good record even in the 50-over format. So, if at all the team wanted to have another wrist spinner, I am sure that the selectors would have discussed Chahal’s name."

He added:

"But it’s hard to comment from outside what would be the preference of the team, what they are thinking of and what the management prefers. So, ultimately, it all boils down to that."

Chahal boasts excellent ODI numbers with 121 wickets in 72 games at an average of 27.13 and an economy of 27.13. His last outing for India in any format came during the T20I series in August 2023.

"I believe that Chahal is still good enough" - Sanjay Bangar

Chahal was India's go-to spinner in ODIs in the second half of the 2010s [Credit: Getty]

Sanjay Bangar believes Yuzvendra Chahal still has a lot to offer for India in the ODI format, thanks to his ability to beat batters through flight.

The leg-spinner enjoyed one of his best ODI seasons in 2022, picking up 21 wickets at an average of 27.09. Yet, he played only two 50-over games in 2023 before being sidelined.

“I believe that Chahal is still good enough as, in the longer format, you have to have bowlers with guile and who can beat the batters in the air, and not necessarily off the surface. So, it would have been a very close call between Chahal and Varun, but the team management and the selectors thought that Varun could be the man in form, and he could do the job for the team as well," said Bangar.

Ravi Bishnoi has seemingly taken over the leg-spin mantle for India from Chahal in T20Is. Chahal has played 152 matches for India in the two white-ball formats, picking up 217 wickets, including 3 five-wicket hauls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news