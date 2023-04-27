"I'm sure that he will be ready for the Ashes" - Mark Wood on Jofra Archer

England speedster Mark Wood has thrown his weight behind compatriot Jofra Archer and believes the latter will regain fitness in time for the Ashes series.

Having gone through several injuries himself, the Durham speedster sympathized with Archer and feels the pacer's most recent issue was only a minor setback.

Archer, playing for the Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), has featured in only two games. The 28-year-old's elbow injury, which previously kept him out of competitive cricket for a year and a half, seems to have resurfaced.

While reports suggested that he flew to Belgium midway through IPL 2023 for a minor procedure on his elbow, the right-arm pacer quashed those reports.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mark Wood labeled Jofra Archer a 'Champion player' and backed him to force his way into the squad for this year's Ashes. Wood expects the Barbadian to undergo proper treatment and be fit and firing for the marquee series.

"I feel for Jofra actually and I can sympathise with him quite a bit there," Mark Wood said.

"You feel like you're just getting back and then you have a little setback and things happen. He's a champion player and I'm sure he'll come back and be a champion again.

"He has overcome bigger things and I'm sure that he will be ready for the Ashes. He'll get great treatment there in Mumbai and England will look after him so that, come the Ashes, he will be mentally and physically ready."

Wood understands the stiff competition he faces from the likes of Archer, Matthew Potts, Sam Curran, Olly Stone, and Chris Woakes. England's multi-faceted pace battery has given Ben Stokes plenty of options to choose from.

"I think he is not the only one. Olly Stone is around, Chris Woakes is playing county cricket at the minute, and we've got probably eight or nine bowlers to choose from. There's Matty Potts, Sam Curran's out here and there's all these guys that will all have an eye on an Ashes place.

"Then you've got the phenomenal [James] Anderson, [Stuart] Broad and [Ollie] Robinson, so Stokesy has got plenty to choose from."

Archer enjoyed a memorable debut during the 2019 Ashes series, rattling Australia with some serious pace. He finished with 22 wickets in four Tests at an excellent average of 20.27.

"To win in Pakistan, I think, was a huge tick in the box" - Mark Wood

Mark Wood. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mark Wood further stated that he wouldn't underestimate Australia, but warned that there's no ceiling to what England can achieve. He added:

"I think Australia are a world-class team and I think it will be a great series. I wouldn't like to predict and say it's going to be one way or another.

"What I will say is that everyone has doubted this England team before, saying 'Oh, they won't do it against this team', or 'They'll struggle against this team.' To win in Pakistan, I think, was a huge tick in the box."

The first Test of the Ashes starts on June 16 at Edgbaston. Australia have named their squad for the first two Tests, with the returning Pat Cummins set to lead the team.

