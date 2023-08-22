"I'm sure the world will enjoy his story" - Brendon McCullum elated by Rinku Singh's dream debut for Team India

England's Test team coach Brendon McCullum was elated with Rinku Singh's debut knock for Team India in the second T20I against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

Rinku played a short but impactful debut knock, smashing two fours and three sixes for his 21-ball 38 to power India to a daunting total. His power-packed knock earned him plaudits from all sectors, including McCullum.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders coach, who has seen Rinku from close quarters, is happy to see the hard work transforming into results. Brendon McCullum also wished the youngster luck, saying that the world will enjoy his story.

"Yes, (it's) really pleasing, because I've seen the effort that he's put in..the scrap and the fight," McCullum told TOI. "It's never come easy to Rinku. He's had to work for it. Because he's such a humble guy and a wonderful team man. He's often easy to overlook, but what we've seen from Rinku in the past season and a half of the IPL, and now the opportunity he's getting for India is that he is extremely talented."

"He has a game which he belongs at that level and he can do special things and I wish him all the best. He's a great character and a great human being and a very, very talented player. I'm sure the world will enjoy his story," he added.

Rinku Singh has been part of the Knight Riders squad since 2018 but realized his potential only in the last season when he got a long rope. The left-handed batter smacked 474 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of almost 150 and won a few matches for Kolkata from dying situations.

"All my efforts have born fruition" - Rinku Singh after his debut knock

Rinku Singh's impactful knock also earned him the Player of the Match award. It was only his second game and his first outing with the bat after not getting to make an impact with the willow in a rain-marred first T20I against Ireland.

The 25-year-old was a happy man on Sunday night after his 10 years of hard work reaped rewards.

"I am feeling very good," Rinku said. "I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm. I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have born fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rinku Singh will hope to carry out the good work when India take on Ireland in the final T20I of the series on Wednesday.