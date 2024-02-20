"I'm taking Jonny out of the firing line"- Alastair Cook wants England to bench Jonny Bairstow for fourth Test against India

Former England captain Alastair Cook believes it is in the best interest of the visitors as well as Jonny Bairstow personally to not pick him in their XI for the fourth Test against India in Ranchi set to begin on Friday, February 23.

Bairstow has had a horrific tour so far with just 102 runs from six innings at a modest average of 17. Cook understands the pressure a visiting player faces on the Indian tour and feels a break could help Bairstow regain his confidence.

Speaking to TNT Sports, here's what Alastair Cook had to say about Jonny Bairstow:

"He's had a tough tour so far. And India is a very hard place to continue going on that treadmill. I'm taking Jonny out of the firing line, to protect the player."

Cook suggested that England could look at someone like Dan Lawrence, who would be fresh to get going and could also add more muscle to their batting line-up.

Brendon McCullum backs Jonny Bairstow to come good

England head coach Brendon McCullum has hinted that Jonny Bairstow will be playing in Ranchi despite his poor form. McCullum wants to focus on the quality of the player and understands what Bairstow brings to the side.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the Ranchi Test, McCullum stated:

"I'm not blind but he's (Bairstow) done so well for us and he's had such an impactful career. So from our point of view, we've got to keep on giving him confidence and block out a lot of the external noise as well and keep him really present and focused on what he's trying to achieve, and I'm sure Jonny will come good."

McCullum also claimed that he would be having a chat with Jonny Bairstow and is hopeful that the pep talk will help the right-hander find his mojo. Ranchi could be Bairstow's 99th Test match and he would be gunning to get a big score, something his team desperately needs with Joe Root also out of form.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App