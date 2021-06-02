"I'm wayyy too old for this" - Ben Stokes trolls England teammates with hilarious captions after photo shoot ahead of NZ series

Ben Stokes may not be part of the England vs New Zealand Test series, but the all-rounder is keeping a close eye on his teammates. The 29-year-old was at his amusing best on the eve of the Test as he came up with some hilarious reactions to the team’s photo shoot.

Stokes shared the team photos on his Instagram Stories, carefully curating comical replies for Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and several others.

Ben Stokes had a laugh at his team's expense

Sharing England Cricket’s post which features the team’s pictures in their new jersey, Ben Stokes captioned the story “If Head & Shoulder pictures could speak”. Referring to James Anderson’s profile in which the legendary seamer is seen sporting a sombre expression, Stokes wrote “I am wayyyyyy too old of this S**t”.

It was Stuart Broad’s turn to be trolled next. Writing about Broad’s expression, Ben Stokes suggested that the pacer is “Still trying to hold onto being a heartthrob”. Even Joe Root couldn’t escape Stokes’ wrath, with the all-rounder cheekily trolling the skipper's wide trouser size.

You can check out Ben Stokes' entire reaction here. After sharing a series of pictures, Stokes admitted he is gutted to miss out on the action as England take on New Zealand in a two-Test series starting Wednesday.

Ben Stokes recently returned to training

The mercurial all-rounder is currently recuperating from the finger injury he picked up at the start of IPL 2021. Ben Stokes recently returned to training after undergoing surgery in April, and will likely take part for Durham in the Vitality T20 Blast in July. A solid outing there should ensure Stokes is fit and firing by August, when England clash with India in a mouth-watering five-Test series.