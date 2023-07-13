"I was on that many painkillers because of my back spasm" - Ollie Robinson on his injury at Headingley

England seamer Ollie Robinson has revealed that he consumed several painkillers due to the back spasm he suffered on day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley. The 29-year-old also disclosed that he enjoyed batting alongside skipper Ben Stokes in the first innings to get closer to Australia's total.

Robinson managed only 11.2 overs in the entire Test at Headingley as a back spasm forced him to walk off the field during day 1. While the Sussex seamer fielded during Australia's second innings, he couldn't roll his arms.

In his column for The Wisden, he recalled:

"I had a surreal partnership with Stokesy in the first innings. I was on that many painkillers because of my back spasm the day before that I was kind of spaced out! I was so relaxed, so calm, I just remember thinking, 'Yeah, cool, I’ll bat with Stokesy for a bit, that’ll be nice.'"

The Sussex cricketer stated that Stokes doesn't say much when in the zone and is a sight to behold.

He added:

"That was the first time I’ve batted with him when he’s on one. He’s very quiet, doesn’t say much, he’s totally zoned in. His eyes have glazed over and you can tell he’s in the moment. It’s amazing to watch."

Stokes played an instrumental role in cutting England's deficit significantly in the first inning. The left-hander struck five sixes in his 80 as England brought down the lead from 121 to 26 to set up a win. Robinson only managed five in the partnership of 38 with Stokes.

"Second innings I was probably the calmest person" - Ollie Robinson

Ollie Robinson. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 29-year-old added that he had complete confidence in England's ability to cross the line in the tense run-chase of 251 at Headingley.

He said:

"Second innings I was probably the calmest person in the whole room. I sat in the physio room all day just chilling out. I didn’t even get my pads on when Woakesy went out, I thought, “I’m not gonna be needed here”. I just felt like we were always just that bit ahead, and we were never not going to do it."

The fourth Test will start at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 19.

