"I was mentally prepared to be unsold" - Prithvi Shaw's brutally honest take on IPL 2025 snub

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jun 25, 2025 22:33 IST
IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi - Source: Getty
Prithvi Shaw in action. (Pic: Getty Images).

India's swashbuckling opening batter Prithvi Shaw was among the notable names that remained unsold at the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL) mega auction. Speaking about the snub, the 25-year-old revealed that he knew that nobody would bid for him at the event.

The former Delhi Capitals (DC) star stated that he didn't even watch the auction and was mentally prepared for being unsold. Speaking in an interview with News24 Sports, Shaw said (from 22:07):

"I saw it coming. I can understand those things. When I was dropped from Mumbai, from there itself, I could see that these things are going to happen and I have to be ready for it."
also-read-trending Trending
"I didn't watch the auction. I was mentally prepared to be unsold," he added (from 23:16):

youtube-cover

Prithvi Shaw made his IPL debut for the Delhi-based side in 2018. He spent seven seasons with the franchise, in which he amassed 1,892 runs in 79 matches. He struck 14 fifties, and his runs came at a strike rate of 147.47.

Prithvi Shaw names the IPL team he wishes to play for in IPL 2026

During the interview, Prithvi Shaw was asked to name an IPL team that he would want to represent in the next edition. The dynamic batter responded by picking the Mumbai Indians (MI) as the team he would want to play for.

He said (from 41:13):

"Maybe Mumbai, because I am from here, and then maybe I will feel good after a change."

Shaw also spoke about his aim of winning the World Cup with the Indian team as a captain or as a player.

"One goal which I've always had, no matter how difficult things got, is to lift the World Cup while leading India. Even if I don't lead, winning the World Cup is one such goal," he remarked (from 44:18).

Prithvi Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs and 1 T20I for Team India. He announced himself onto the big stage by hitting a stunning century against West Indies on his Test debut in 2018, scoring 134 runs in the first innings.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications