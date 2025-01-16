“I might be able to throw a few barbs” - David Warner takes a dig at English fans ahead of Ashes 2025

Former Australia opener David Warner had a go at the English media and the England fans after they threw barbs at youngster Sam Konstas following the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A journalist from a leading English press compared Konstas to Australian breakdancer Raygun, whose Olympic performances made headlines for the wrong reasons.

At only 19, Konstas stunned the cricketing world with his ultra-aggressive approach at the top of the order over the final two Tests against India. The youngster irked several Indian players and ultimately finished with 113 runs at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of 82.

Konstas' quickfire starts helped Australia win the final two Tests to seal the five-match series 3-1. Responding to Konstas' criticisms from the British media and fans, Warner said [quoted by Sydney Morning Herald]:

"My point of view with Sam (Konstas) is just to let it go. At the end of the day, it makes you perform better. You know they want you to fail, but by you performing, it shuts them up. I can’t wait for the Barmy Army to actually come out next year. I might be able to throw a few barbs from the commentary box. "

He added:

"It’s always going to be a great series. It’d be exciting for him to be a part of that, permitting form."

The highly anticipated Ashes series in Australia will be played at the end of the year, starting in November.

"I’m just trying to be me and just be authentic" - Sam Konstas

Konstas surprised the Indian bowlers with his unorthodox approach [Credit: Getty]

Sam Konstas expressed his eagerness to be involved in the Ashes Down Under later in the year.

At 19, Konstas' unorthodox batting approach had the cricketing world divided, with some hailing the youngster's fearlessness, while others cast doubts over his future in the Test format.

Speaking to reporters as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald, Konstas said:

"I’m just loving life, just trying to be in the moment. I don’t get too fazed by what other people say. Obviously, they’ve got their opinions, but I’m just trying to be me and just be authentic. I’m just in my bubble, really. My phone’s been blowing up these past few days as well. I’ve got close family and I know what’s right for me. Just trying to focus on tomorrow’s game and be in the present."

He added:

"I remember when I was a kid watching Mitchell Johnson play Alastair Cook and all those legends. Hopefully if I do get an opportunity, I’ll take it with both hands."

Australia have not lost a home Ashes series in over a decade, with their last defeat coming in the 2010/11 series.

Meanwhile, Konstas is currently playing for the Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

