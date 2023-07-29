"I might have made this up" - Stuart Broad on his cheeky bail switch that spooked Marnus Labuschagne

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad explained his cheeky and unusual tactic to see the back of Marnus Labuschagne on Day 2 of the final Ashes Test. The right-arm seamer revealed that he took a leaf out of Australia's book.

The incident occurred in the 43rd over of Australia's innings when Broad switched the bails at the striker's end. The very next ball saw Labuschagne edge one to Joe Root at first slip as the latter took a brilliant one-handed catch.

The veteran revealed in a press conference that he had witnessed Justin Langer and Nathan Lyon do it previously. The 37-year-old reflected on the right-hander's reaction, stating that darkness might have played a part in his wicket.

"I've heard, but I might have made this up, it's an Aussie 'change of luck' thing, and I've seen Nathan Lyon do it and I feel like I've seen Justin Langer do it. I think it was the dark. I think he was a bit unhappy with the light conditions. But he strikes me as a sort of batter that is never out, and he has to find a reason why he's out, so the light took a pounding," he said.

Labuschagne started the day with two runs to his name but added only seven more runs to his tally after facing 81 deliveries.

"Our style of play isn't about wanting other teams to emulate it" - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Stuart Broad, who dismissed Usman Khawaja and Travis Head on Day 2, further stated that he doesn't expect Australia to change their sedate style of playing, given the success it has bought them.

The Nottinghamshire seamer added:

"They stuck to the style of play that has been very successful for many years. Our style of play isn't about wanting other teams to emulate it. It just works really well for us. Ultimately Australia are world Test champions, won every game in their home summer, and they are not going to change their style of play just because we have a different style."

The tourists took a 12-run lead by Stumps on Day 2.