"I missed the presence of greatness by a whisker" - Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin indulge in light-hearted banter

Team India's senior players Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah's recent banter on social media gave fans a glimpse of the camaraderie the two share.

Ashwin shared a picture and a video on his official Instagram handle on Friday, where he was seen training ahead of the upcoming five-match home Test series against England. Commenting on the post, Bumrah wrote that he was also at the same gym but missed meeting the veteran spinner by a few minutes.

Bumrah wrote:

"I was just there a few moments ago I think I missed the presence of greatness by a whisker 😂🫡."

Responding to Bumrah's comment, Ravichandran Ashwin wrote:

"My bad luck."

Ashwin and Bumrah have been pivotal cogs in India's Test team. They are expected to play a major role in the crucial series against England, which begins in Hyderabad on January 25.

The Men in Blue have named a full-strength squad for the first two Test matches of the series. Uttar Pradesh's keeper-batter Dhruv Jurel earned his maiden India call-up after being named on the roster for the first and second Tests.

Ravichandran Ashwin invited to attend the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ravichandran Ashwin received the invitation to attend the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, January 18.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Venkatraman C shared a post on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), in which he was seen presenting an invite to the star cricketer. He wrote:

"Excited to stand alongside BJP State Secretary Shri. @suryahsg in presenting a heartfelt invitation and Akshathai to the esteemed cricketer Shri. @ashwinravi99 for the Ayodhya Ramar Temple #PranaPratishta !"

Along with Ashwin, the other cricket stars who are expected to be present at the ceremony include MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple will take place on Monday, January 22.

