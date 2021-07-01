"I must put this on air" - Dinesh Karthik reveals why he gets a lot of 'grief' from England commentators

Dinesh Karthik has earned plaudits from across the globe for his commentary stint in England. After taking to the commentary booth during the World Test Championship final and the England vs Sri Lanka series, Karthik has revealed why he gets trolled by his fellow commentators.

In a video uploaded by Sky Sports Cricket, former England cricketer Rob Key called Dinesh Karthik the “trendiest man alive”, after which the Indian decided to make a public plea to the camera.

“They give me a lot of grief! I must put this on air. Nasser (Nasser Hussain), Athers (Michael Atherton) and borderline (Rob) Key. They give me a lot of grief for the stuff that I wear. Please,” Dinesh Karthik joked.

Dinesh Karthik has been praised for his eloquence and astute understanding of the game. The 36-year-old’s fashion choices have earned a cult following as well. Many commentators praised Karthik’s shirts, with his clothing choices being an amusing topic of discussion throughout his budding commentary career.

Speaking to Michael Atherton after coming on board as a commentator for the England vs Sri Lanka series recently, Dinesh Karthik admitted he was happy to move away from ICC’s formal dress code for the World Test Championship final.

“Yeah, I am very happy to be wearing this (a bright shirt). Very me this! The suits, I kind of find it hard to wear it for a long time but this is very me,” Dinesh Karthik claimed.

Dinesh Karthik has enjoyed his time as a commentator

Thankful for all the appreciation and wishes I've received over the last few days ❣️ #LoveYouAll3000 pic.twitter.com/Y6JNn7IPfp — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 23, 2021

With adulation showered on Dinesh Karthik the commentator, the wicket-keeper batsman has taken to social media to thank all his supporters. He will next be seen playing cricket during IPL 2021 in the UAE when the Kolkata Knight Riders resume their campaign.

Edited by Sai Krishna