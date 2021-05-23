"I don't have a number in mind"- Ross Taylor on his retirement plans

Ross Taylor, at 37 years of age, is currently on his seventh tour of England as an international cricketer. The New Zealand batsman believes age is just a number, and as long as a player is enjoying the game, he could carry on playing.

The veteran batsman also highlighted how players' careers are getting elongated due to the advent of a better training regime and technology.

Ross Taylor acknowledged that he had thought about retiring after the 2019 World Cup but eventually didn't go through with it as he felt he could still contribute to the Kiwi national team.

"Age is just a number and as long as you're still enjoying it and feel you can contribute to the team on and off the field then hopefully I can continue. I did have 35 in my mind (because of the 2019 World Cup) but I went there and felt I could still contribute and therefore I didn't think just because it was a World Cup it was time to retire, but no I don't have a number in mind," Ross Taylor said, as quoted by rnz.co.nz

Adding further, the veteran batsman said:

"With the way players train, the technology, the gym the physio, all that culminates in a longer career. As long as you still enjoy it and not just playing for the sake of it I think it's better for the game and better for the youngsters who can learn off somebody."

Test match No.💯 for Ross Taylor! 🙌



He becomes the first player ever to play 100 matches in all three international formats! 🎉 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/GxmK3IufDK — ICC (@ICC) February 20, 2020

New Zealand players are currently in England preparing for an upcoming two-match Test series against the hosts that starts on June 2. However, the major attraction of the summer is their big-ticket clash against India in the World Test Championship final on June 18.

How has Ross Taylor fared against England?

The 37-year-old will be keen to deliver in the upcoming Tests against England and India given his experience.

Against England, Taylor has played 17 Tests in his career, amassing 1145 runs at an average of 40.8, including seven half-centuries and two hundred. The batsman's best of 154* against the Three Lions came way back in 2008 in Manchester.

Ross Taylor's numbers aren't too different when we take into account his performance in English conditions. In seven Tests in England, the New Zealand star averages 40.23 with the bat.