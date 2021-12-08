"I would have had one of Broad or Anderson" - Nasser Hussain on England's decision to omit both seamers for Ashes opener

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has opened up about the visitors' decision to rest the duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the Gabba Test.

The two veteran bowlers, who have over 1100 Test wickets between them, were notable absentees as England were skittled out for a paltry 147 on a rain-marred opening day.

Speaking at Sky Sports Cricket following the end of the day's play, Hussain said that he would have rotated Broad and Anderson throughout the series. However, he added that the decision to include Jack Leach is understandable, as variety is required in Australian conditions.

"I would have rotated Broad and Anderson throughout the series, as you need a balanced attack to bowl a side out in the first innings, but also in the second innings when it gets flatter. You might need a bit of pace, a bit of spin," Hussain said.

The former England player sounded sceptical about 'one-dimensional' attacks prospering in Australian conditions, adding:

"The one-dimensional attack in England of Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, and Ollie Robinson won't always work in Australia - although it would have worked on day one here, it would have been the ideal attack."

However, Hussain knows that Anderson and Broad are no longer greenhorns, and their workload needs to be judiciously managed. He said in this regard:

"The problem with two ageing seamers, no cricket in the build-up and, a recent record of injuries is that they (Anderson and Broad) were doubtful to get through back-to-back Test matches."

"With a day-nighter in Adelaide up next, it looks like England are saving them for that game, but I would have had one of Broad or Anderson, even though I wasn't that fussed about which one."

England made a huge call on the eve of the Brisbane Test when they omitted Anderson from their 12-man squad.

The decision that the visitors had to make on the morning of the Test was to choose between Broad and Leech. The management went with the latter, a decision that could backfire, considering Leech's inexperience outside English conditions.

''With England's batting, there were individual errors'' - Nasser Hussain

England's decision to bat first on an overcast day backfired, as the visitors managed a paltry 147 in 50.1 overs.

Hussain reckoned that England's capitulation was a byproduct of 'individual errors' committed by the batters. Opener Burns registered a golden duck on the first ball of the series, and the visitors never recovered from that early setback.

The former England player feels Burns' technical limitations led to his downfall, saying:

"Rory Burns was under pressure - he has been out six times for a duck this year now, which tends to suggest he is a nervy starter. When you are nervous, your worst technical failing gets exaggerated, and his worst technical failing is that his front foot goes over to the off-side a little bit too much."

"If you freeze it on when Starc delivered that ball, his foot was way across. Australia had done their prep and Starc knew full and straight was the way to go to Burns."

The former captain also felt that both Dawid Malan and the returning Ben Stokes could have left the deliveries they got out to, saying:

"Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes could have left the balls they got out to, but then the biggest wicket was Root - not just because he is England's best player, but because of the impact throughout the series."

It was Root's dismissal for a duck, which Hussain believes, really pegged back the visitors.

Root has struggled against the duo of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the past. Once again, it was the former, who got the better of the champion batter, courtesy of a brilliant set-up.

"He has had had difficult Ashes series of late, and has struggled against Josh Hazlewood and Cummins, so he would have wanted a good start to put the demons to bed. To get out for a duck just starts those mind games. Whenever he bats, Hazlewood and Cummins will be on to bowl," Hussain concluded.

With just 147 runs in the bank, England will need their inexperienced bowling attack to come to the party on the second morning.

