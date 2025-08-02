"I overheard him saying it to some people" - Director reveals how Virat Kohli inspired Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara character

Bollywood director Mohit Suri recently opened up on paying a tribute to former India captain Virat Kohli in his recently released film, 'Saiyaara'. He revealed that the ace batter's conversation at a nightclub inspired the movie's protagonist, 'Kirsh Kapoor', played by debutant actor Ahaan Panday.

Ad

Suri stated that he saw Kohli at a nightclub during the early stages of his cricketing career. He recalled the batter's remarkable confidence, overhearing him declare that he was going to be the biggest cricketer.

The veteran filmmaker's revelation came during an interview on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra. Speaking about how Kohli inspired Panday's character in Saiyaara, Suri said (via Hindustan Times):

"I remember seeing Virat Kohli once when he was like a newcomer in a nightclub, I think. And I remember him once saying, 'You see, I'm going to be the biggest cricketer', overheard him saying it to some people. And he was a newcomer that time.

Ad

Trending

"He's younger than me, so I've seen that and he's had his ups, and the glorious career that he's had. But he's had his downs also. And then he comes back after over a thousand days and scores a century again."

It is worth mentioning that Kohli's reference features multiple times in Saiyaara. The film starring Panday and Aneet Padda released on July 18, and has since been ruling the roost at the Indian box office.

Ad

According to boxofficeindia.com, the film has earned close to ₹280 crore net in the first two weeks, making it one of the biggest blockbusters of the year in India.

"He truly is a legend" - Mohit Suri says he is a huge Virat Kohli fan

During the same interview, Mohit Suri hailed Virat Kohli as a legend and stated that he was a big fan of the star batter. He expressed his admiration for the 36-year-old and further elaborated on how he used the cricketer's analogy during the making of Saiyaara.

Ad

Suri added in the same interview:

"He truly is a legend and you'll have people who make scores and break records but if you want to be remembered forever, you have to live the life that Virat lived. That was the best example to give. He's done it his way. He's given to cricket.

"So I just wanted this analogy to make music, not by just making a hit, not just scoring a century, but by giving something back to music like how Virat has. So, all power to him man. I'm a Virat Kohli fan."

Ad

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). He was the highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their first-ever title-winning campaign. He amassed 657 runs across 15 innings at an average of 54.75.

Kohli is not part of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The seasoned campaigner announced his retirement from Test cricket in May 2025. Earlier, he drew curtains on his T20I career following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. He will continue representing the Men in Blue in ODIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news