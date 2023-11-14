"I wasn't a part of management during 2019 World Cup": Rohit Sharma on strongest Indian World Cup teams

Indian captain Rohit Sharma feels it is difficult to compare the Indian teams of the 2019 edition and the 2023 edition of the World Cup. Both teams have had almost similar league-stage performances, finishing top in that phase of the tournament.

Rohit felt there was a lot of role clarity in the current team and didn't want to compare it with the one that won the 2011 World Cup as he himself wasn't a part of that tournament.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the big game against New Zealand on Tuesday, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say:

"I wasn't part of 2011 team. I don't know which team is better. Hard to say. I can't say if 2019 is better than 2023 or not. What I can say is that the role clarity is clear in this World Cup. I'm not saying there was no role clarity in 2019; just that I wasn't part of management then. I would say all teams I was part of were dominant."

He further added:

"Honestly, no time to think about all that. Right now it's about the business of getting the job done for team. Perhaps after 19th November I can think that. We know how important this week is."

ODI World Cup is at top of the table: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma doesn't believe in the ODI format losing relevance or the ODI World Cup becoming less important going forward. He explained just how important the tournament has been for him and also feels it is another chance to make your nation proud.

On this, Rohit stated:

"50 over World Cup to me is at the top of the table and I said that at the start. All three formats are equally important because you are playing for your country: it's a rare privilege."

India will need to bring their A-game to the table to ensure they topple New Zealand in the semifinal on Wednesday.