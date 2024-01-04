"I was off for a pee break" - Agha Salman's revelation about Saim Ayub's dropped catch in AUS vs PAK 3rd Test

Pakistan all-rounder Agha Salman hilariously revealed that he was off for a pee break when Saim Ayub had shelled a simple catch on Day 2 of the 3rd Test (Thursday, January 4) against Australia in Sydney. However, the Punjab-born cricketer went on to defend the youngster, stating that it could happen to anyone.

Ayub, playing the 1st Test of his career, added to Pakistan's woes in the slip cordon as he dropped a sitter off David Warner's bat. Aamer Jamal drew the outside edge by going round the wicket when the southpaw was for 20 but Ayub couldn't hold on, allowing the veteran to add 14 more runs to his tally.

Expand Tweet

Speaking at a presser, here's what the Lahore-born cricketer stated:

"I was out of the field. I was off for a pee break. Firstly, Babar, second, me, and then third, Saim. That's the order we have. But as I said earlier, it can happen to anyone. If Babar was there, he also could have probably dropped that catch. It's part of the game."

It was also Salman, who dismissed Warner for 34 to give Pakistan their first breakthrough, breaking the 70-run opening stand with Usman Khawaja.

"We're not concerned about his form" - Agha Salman on Babar Azam

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Salman also threw his weight behind Babar Azam amid the Pakistan captain's recent struggles, backing him to score a hundred soon.

"A bad patch can come upon any cricketer. After how much Babar Azam has performed for Pakistan, this little bad patch makes no difference. We're not concerned about his form and he himself is aware of how to get out of these situations. The way that he's working on his batting, I think it's just a matter of time. Very soon, you'll see a big hundred from him."

As for the ongoing Test at SCG, Australia are 116-2 and still trail by 197 runs after Day 2. The hosts already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App