"I was on the phone, a bit panicking" - Rehan Ahmed reveals conversation with head coach Brendon McCullum for Ashes call-up  

England’s young sensation spinner Rehan Ahmed revealed the moment when Test head coach Brendon McCullum informed him about his selection in the ongoing Ashes series against Australia.

On June 23, Rehan was added to England’s 16-member squad for the first two Tests of the five-match Ashes 2023. The Leicestershire leg-spinner has been roped in as cover for Mooen Ali, who endured a blistered spinning finger in the first Test in Birmingham.

Speaking to England Cricket on attending the call from McCullum to join the Ashes squad, Rehan Ahmed said:

“He said that you are going to join the squad for next couple of games. I was on the phone, a bit panicking, like what’s happening.”

He added:

“Baz gave me a call on Friday morning and told me I was going to come in and join the lads. Unbelievable, I love being around this environment. Nice to be part of it again.”

Rehan Ahmed became the youngest player from England men’s cricket to make his Test debut at the age of 18 years and 126 days during the third Test against Pakistan in December last year.

He claimed figures of 5 for 48 in the second innings as England completed a convincing eight-wicket victory to blank the hosts 3-0.

"Good memories when I was 13-14 as a net bowler for England" - Rehan Ahmed recalls his experience at Lord's

Rehan Ahmed has been part of Leicestershire’s domestic campaign this season in both first-class cricket and the T20 Blast. The youngster scored 423 runs in the County Championship Division 2 at an average of 38.45.

During Leicestershire’s 92-run defeat against Northamptonshire in the Blast, Rehan was curious to learn the scores of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia. He took a drink break for every two overs in order to check the scores.

The spin-bowling all-rounder was England’s net bowler at Lord’s when they hosted Pakistan in the first Test of the 2016 series.

Expressing his thoughts on returning to Lord’s after six years, Rehan said:

“Very good (after bowling in nets). Lord’s is always a special ground, never played here before, and not been on the main pitch either. Bowling on this ground, good memories when I was 13-14 as a net bowler for England.”

England will play the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord’s, starting on June 28. The Pat Cummins-led side leads the five-Test series 1-0 at the moment.

