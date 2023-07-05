"I probably wouldn't do the England job anyway" - Ricky Ponting on the challenges of being a full-time international coach 

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting reckons that he is not ready to be a full-time international coach due to the relentless schedule that it brings with it. He was in contention to become England's head coach upon the dismissal of Chris Silverwood, but the role eventually went on to Brendon McCullum.

Since the end of his playing days, Ponting has assumed several coaching roles with Mumbai Indians, Australia men's team, Hobart Hurricanes, and the Delhi Capitals. However, he is yet to take on a head coach role with an international team and is unlikely to do so in the near future as well.

Revealing that his current head coach with the Delhi Capitals and his broadcast commitments fit perfectly into his schedule, Ponting said in an interaction with Nasser Hussain for the Daily Mail:

"I probably wouldn't do the England job anyway but even if it was the Australia job I would not take it. Where I am in my life right now, I'm not ready to be a full-time international coach. I've got my IPL commitments that I love."

Despite a ninth-place finish for the Delhi Capitals in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), Ponting retains his role as head coach. Assistant coaches Ajit Agarkar and Shane Watson were relieved of their duties, with the former being announced as Team India's chief selector.

"Just having enough work to keep me close to the game is what I'm after" - Ricky Ponting

Coaching and broadcasting are two of the most well-sought career path that cricketers look forward to after the end of their playing days.

The introduction of franchise cricket has allowed them to arguably pursue both. A career in broadcast is off the table for international head coaches for the most part, with conflict of interest coming into play.

Admitting that he would love to coach Australia if it were not for time constraints, Ponting said:

"Don't get me wrong, I love coaching and I would love to be Australia head coach but I just haven't got that time in my life. Just having enough work to keep me close to the game is what I'm after."

Andrew McDonald is the current Australian head coach and has made quite an impression since Justin Langer's unceremonious exit from the scheme of things.

McDonald has guided the team to the World Test Championship (WTC) title, which completed the Aussies' ICC trophy cabinet.

