“I probably wasn’t that far off losing my foot which was pretty scary" - Glenn Maxwell opens up on harrowing injury 

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell revealed the brute extent of his leg injury that has ruled him out of competitive cricket for a while. The Victoria-born cricketer broke his left leg after the T20 World Cup 2022 during a birthday party while chasing a friend.

The accidental slip saw Maxwell's friend fall on the player's leg. The load from the body weight caused the leg to break, leaving him in absolute agony.

Although the surgery in the aftermath of the incident was successful, it ruled the all-rounder out of the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Claiming that the serious fracture could have easily ended his career, Maxwell told Fox Sports on the sidelines of the Boxing Day clash between the Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Sixers:

“I probably wasn’t that far off losing my foot which was pretty scary. To be able to be out the other side (now) and starting to walk again, it’s weird you sort of have to teach yourself how to walk.”

The player is currently undergoing rehabilitation after being diagnosed with a major fracture to his fibula and ruptures in several ligaments of the foot. He is reportedly ahead in terms of recovery, but still has a long way to go before venturing onto the cricketing field.

"Hopefully get rid of the crutches in a couple of days" - Glenn Maxwell

The all-rounder is currently on the broadcast team covering the ongoing BBL. He is expected to be fit in time for the ODI series in India, four months from now, as well as the subsequent edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Revealing that he has begun to walk around, Maxwell said:

“I’m starting to walk around a little bit more comfortable. Hopefully get rid of the crutches in a couple of days. Things are starting to look up."

Shedding light on the support he has received from his wife over the course of the ordeal, he said:

“(Wife Vini) has been an unbelievable support for me – basically my nurse for a month and a half taking care of me. (She’s) really helped me get through the last little bit.”

Maxwell's last appearance for Australia came during the side's final T20 World Cup Super 12 contest against Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval. He had a rather underwhelming tournament as the hosts found themselves out of the tournament before the semi-finals.

