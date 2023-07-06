"I question the preparation" - Steve Harmison on England's 0-2 scoreline in 2023 Ashes

Former England fast bowler Steve Harmison has been unconvinced by the national team's preparation for the 2023 Ashes series. He blamed England's relaxed approach and stated that there were signs of it in New Zealand earlier this year.

Heading into the 3rd Test at Headingley, England are under the pump as they face a do-or-die situation. Australia grasped the key moments in the first two Tests to hold a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Harmison said England being 2-0 down comes down to lack of preparation, elaborating:

"It should be 2-0 to England. I question their preparation – and preparation is everything. There were signs in New Zealand earlier this year, when you’re on the field doing a pitch report and you’re thinking there’s nobody coming out here, there’s nobody batting, nobody bowling, nobody fielding."

The 44-year-old admitted that he had reservations about England's approach in the Ashes.

"They’re all sitting in the dressing-room enjoying each other’s company – great, because everything’s going nicely. But I said to a few of my radio colleagues, there’s going to come a time when that’s not going to work, and possibly that’s what happened against Australia."

When Brendon McCullum took over as coach, he introduced a relaxed approach, allowing players to spend as long as they want in the nets. At times, the preparation has reportedly been down to swinging a golf club.

"I still think England can win 3-2" - Steve Harmison

However, Harmison has backed Ben Stokes and Co. to script history by winning the remaining three Tests, but urged more ruthlessness for the same. He added:

"I still think England can win 3-2. There’s no reason they can’t. They’ve been the best team session by session over the last 10 days. But the big sessions, the pressurised sessions, Australia have handled them better. We just need a little bit more ruthlessness."

"We’ve been bowling 80mph bouncers, and they’ve been picking and choosing which ones to hit. They’ve been bowling 90mph bouncers, and we’ve been trying to hit every single one of them – especially at 180 for one off 37 overs when Nathan Lyon walks off."

England won by one wicket the last time these two sides met at Headingley.

