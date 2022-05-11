"I can't really describe it" - James Anderson in awe of Hasan Ali's 'bomb explosion' celebration

Veteran England seamer James Anderson recently stated that he is a fan of Hasan Ali's 'bomb explosion' celebration and tried describing it. The 39-year-old, bowling with the Pakistani pacer for Lancashire, lauded his teammate and revealed he was learning plenty from him.

Ali, who has struggled for the national team in the past few months, has been at his best in the County Championship Division One. The right-arm seamer has picked up 24 wickets in four matches at 18.50 with two fifers. He also bagged a Player of the Match award for Lancashire in April.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5, Anderson said he loves how Ali pulls off his trademark celebration after taking a wicket. England's all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests stated:

"I like his celebration, I am amazed he can be so focused on bowling, and all of a sudden, he gets a wicket and he's bang straight into the routine. He sort of bends his leg at the knees, his hands sort of touch the ground almost, and then he pulls his hands back quickly, I can't really describe it."

Ali has faced a torrid time across formats, starting with the T20 World Cup in the UAE. The new-ball bowler missed a catch in the 19th over of the semi-final against Australia, which eventually proved costly. Ali's performance against Australia in the home Test series was also disappointing as he only picked up two wickets in as many games.

"It's been great bowling with him" - James Anderson

The Englishman has also been in awe of Ali's skills and enjoys bowling with him. As a veteran of 169 Tests, Anderson still believes there is a lot to learn from players he has never played with before. The 39-year-old explained:

"Hasan Ali is an absolute legend, a great guy and a bowler. He's quite quick and he gives it everything, every ball. He's been amazing for Lancashire. He got Player of the Month for Lancashire in April and he's got skills. It's been great bowling with him."

"You can learn a lot from people you have not played with before when you see how they operate and see the different things they do. Although he's been asking me a lot of questions about what I do, I've also been watching him and have learned some stuff from him."

Despite his recent disappointing outings, the Pakistani seamer vowed to come back strongly. In an interview with Cricket Pakistan before joining Lancashire, he revealed that he would pick Anderson's brain on becoming a better bowler.

