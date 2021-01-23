"I really enjoyed playing under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy" - Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has stated that Ajinkya Rahane backed him to do well in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The pacer also revealded that he thoroughly enjoyed playing under the 32-year-old's captaincy.

Ajinkya Rahane handed Mohammed Siraj his Test debut on Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 26-year-old picked up five wickets in the match and helped Team India make a roaring comeback in the series.

The moment Mohammed Siraj broke through for his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket! @VodafoneAU | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/xZgHvrVgZE — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2021

Siraj led the visitors' bowling attack in the series decider at the Gabba. He picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings and made an important contribution to Team India's historic triumph. Speaking to Sports Tak, the fast bowler revealed how Rahane's confidence in him helped him fare better.

"Ajju Bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) gave me a lot of confidence. I feel really great that I could repay the faith he had shown in me. He was always having a conversation with me regarding what I could do better. So I really enjoyed playing under his captaincy," Mohammed Siraj said.

Team management had formed a really positive atmosphere in Australia: Mohammed Siraj

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

Mohammed Siraj believes the team management had a huge role to play in Team India's historic series win Down Under. The visitors were blown away in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval after Australia bowled them out for just 36 runs in the second innings.

Adding to India's misery, several key players were out of the series with injuries. However, head coach Ravi Shastri and other members of the coaching staff boosted the inexperienced youngsters' confidence and instilled the belief that they could be genuine match-winners for the team.

"Ravi sir had told us that we will never be 36 all-out again. So our team management had formed a really positive atmosphere. They were giving confidence to the youngsters," Mohammed Siraj said.

Mohammed Siraj specially mentioned Bharat Arun, who has worked with the pacer since his coaching stint with the Hyderabad team. The 26-year-old stated that the Indian bowling coach knew his strengths and weaknesses and had a huge role to play in his success Down Under.

"I know Bharat Arun sir from my domestic cricket days. His role in my career has been crucial. So he knew exactly what I could offer to the team," he further added.

Mohammed Siraj's impressive performances in Australia have been rewarded by the Indian selectors, with the pacer finding himself in Team India's 18-man squad for the first two Tests against England.