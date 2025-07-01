"I really loved batting with him in the IPL" - Jos Buttler's huge claim on Indian youngster ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler made a huge claim on Indian youngster Sai Sudharsan ahead of the second Test between England and India. The second Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Birmingham.

During a conversation about batting partners in franchise cricket on For The Love Of Cricket Podcast, Jos Buttler revealed that he enjoyed batting with Sai Sudharsan during the recently concluded IPL 2025 season.

Buttler and Sudharsan played together for the Gujarat Titans (GT) and were key members of their squad. They were among the batting pillars, playing a huge role in their run to the playoffs.

"There's still guys you really enjoy batting with. Sai Sudarshan was someone I really loved batting with in the IPL just gone. Very positive, very nice mannered. We didn't speak loads but also good player that you know is going to score runs and just have that great trust in the other guy. Even if you're struggling at one end he's going to be alright," Buttler said. (8:24)

Sudharsan is currently with the Indian team for the Test series in England. He made his Test debut in the opening game of the series at Headingley. While he was out for zero in his first innings, he made a decent 48-ball 30 in the second.

Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan were impressive in the IPL 2025 season

Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan were among the top run-getters for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 season. Batting at number three, Buttler had yet another fruitful season with the bat in th IPL. He made 538 runs from 14 matches at an average of 59.77 with a strike-rate of 163.03, scoring five half-centuries.

Unfortunately for GT, Jos Buttler could not be with them for the playoffs as he had to leave for national duties. GT lost the Eliminator, bringing their campaign to an end.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan was not only the top-scorer for GT but also won the 'Orange Cap'. The youngster piled on 759 runs from 15 matches at an average of 54.21 and a strike-rate of 156.17. He scored a hundred and six half-centuries, being consistent throughout the season.

