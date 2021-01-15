"I really wish Navdeep Saini comes back and bowls the first over tomorrow" - Washington Sundar

India's Test debutant Washington Sundar has his fingers crossed about Navdeep Saini after the fast bowler walked off the field with suspected groin pain. He is hopeful the pacer will be able open the bowling for Team India on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Gabba.

The 28-year-old Navdeep Saini was looking threatening, as he was able to extract decent bounce off the surface and was clocking decent speeds as well. However, in the 36th over of the Australian innings, he complained of groin pain and was subsequently taken away for scans.

UPDATE - Navdeep Saini has now gone for scans.#AUSvIND https://t.co/pN01PVnFfx — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2021

In a video conference at the end of the day's play, Washington Sundar spoke about Navdeep Saini's injury:

"To be honest I have no idea about that, but let's see. I really wish he (Navdeep Saini) comes back and bowls the first over tomorrow," Washington Sundar said.

The injury woes for the visitors keep on mounting during the series. It would be a huge blow for the inexperienced bowling lineup if Navdeep Saini is able to take no further part in the Gabba Test.

Playing Test cricket is an amazing thing: Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar celebrates after picking up the prized scalp of Steve Smith.

An injury-ravaged Team India had to make four changes to their playing XI for the fourth Test, with Washington Sundar being one of two debutants to take the field at the Gabba.

After Ravindra Jadeja sustained a dislocated thumb in the third Test at the SCG and Ravichandran Ashwin was also ruled out, Washington Sundar was handed a Test debut. He became the 301st player to represent India in the longest format of the game and was presented his cap by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Let's hear it for @Sundarwashi5, who gets his #TeamIndia 🧢 from @ashwinravi99. He stayed back after the white-ball format to assist the team and is now the proud holder of cap number 301. 💪🙌 pic.twitter.com/DY1AwPV0HP — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

Washington Sundar was understandably elated at the opportunity to play Test cricket, observing in this regard:

"It's a big opportunity to represent the country, and playing Test cricket is an amazing thing. I was very excited to go there and bowl the first bal,l and after that, I just wanted to bowl a lot many balls and pick wickets," said Washington Sundar.

Washington Sundar accepted he was a bit nervous at the start. But after he got into his stride, he became more comfortable as the day wore on. He was also economical and also picked up the prized scalp of Steve Smith for his maiden Test wicket. He said in this regard:

"Yes, there was some nervousness, but more than anything, it's an amazing opportunity to represent the country."

Team India's inexperienced bowling attack dished out a decent performance on the opening day in Brisbane, pegging back the hosts by taking crucial wickets at regular intervals.

Nevertheless, the hosts will be happy to have reached 274-5 at stumps, with both captain Tim Paine and Cameron Green at the crease.

It will be crucial for the visitors to pick up early wickets on Day 2 to keep Australia down to a manageable first-innings score.