"I rode my luck at times but hit some good shots along the way" - Zak Crawley on his breezy 189

England opener Zak Crawley conceded that he was lucky at times, but was equally impressed by the shots he struck on day 2 of the 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old's statement came after his 182-ball 189 put Australia on the back foot.

Crawley left Australia with no answers as he struck 189 off 182 deliveries with 21 fours and three sixes. The Kent batter scored his first Ashes hundred, which was also his second ever at home, after the marathon 267 against Pakistan in 2020.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the day's play, Crawley stated that he needs to stick to his strengths, given how well it paid off on this occasion.

"Today was good day for us. We are in a good position as a team. It was good fun. I rode my luck at times but hit some good shots along the way. I do doubt myself at times but I have to say 'keep being me'. Sometimes I am going to have streaks of a low scores, because I'm taking a punt, but thankfully today it came off."

The youngster revealed that he would take a string of low scores for an explosive hundred and added:

"If I try to be more consistent, maybe I wouldn't have a day like today. I much prefer this, a few low scores and then a big one. [Criticism] is definitely fair, because I haven't been consistent, but I think I've shown that, at my best, I'm good enough for this level. I was pleased with how it went. That was more my template."

Crawley put on a 121-run stand with Moeen Ali, followed by another 206-run partnership with Joe Root to give England a 67-run lead by Stumps. After bowling Australia out for 317, the hosts are currently at 384-4.

"Joe was so unlucky" - Zak Crawley

Joe Root made 84 before Josh Hazlewood dismissed him. (Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on Joe Root's wicket, the right-handed batter admitted that it was unplayable and hopes to see the pitch wear down a lot more moving forward. Josh Hazlewood's delivery to Root in the 62nd over kept incredibly low and crashed into the batter's stumps.

"The ball definitely went soft. They were trying to change it a lot and it was definitely out of shape, which made it two-paced. Joe was so unlucky. That wicket was unplayable and even Stokesy had a couple of pop up at him and keep low. So it might be the oldness of the ball, but hopefully it's the wicket, and hopefully it keeps playing tricks and we bowl well [in the second innings]."

Skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook will resume for England on day 3.