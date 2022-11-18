"I said to myself actually it’s going to be one of those tournaments" - David Warner on his underwhelming T20 World Cup 2022

Dynamic Australian opener David Warner has opened up about his forgettable T20 World Cup on home soil this year. The swashbuckling left-handed batter added that the tournament was an aberration.

Warner, who was key to Australia's T20 World Cup victory in 2021, massively underperformed in this year's edition. The 36-year-old managed only 44 runs in four innings at 11 with a highest of 25. His lack of contributions at the top meant that hosts endured a group-stage exit.

Speaking after a productive outing against England in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval, the veteran reflected on his T20 World Cup campaign, especially the first game against New Zealand. The New South Wales opener, who got out in an unfortunate way, said that luck doesn't always go your way.

As quoted by The Age, he said:

"I know I’m seeing the ball well, I’m in great positions, and it was just one of those things. After that first game (against New Zealand) how I was dismissed, I said to myself actually it’s going to be one of those tournaments. I don’t know why but that’s the game of cricket, it can to go either way. You get some lucky, you don’t get some luck. We did our best. And then obviously with this series we’ve got two games to go."

While Australia didn't endure a disastrous campaign, the 89-run loss to New Zealand proved to be their undoing. The heavy defeat impacted their net run rate adversely; so even three wins in the next four games were not enough to see them through to the last four.

David Warner top-scored in Australia's win over England in first ODI

David Warner (Image Credits: Getty)

Warner top-scored with 86 in the first ODI against England at the Adelaide Oval as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. The hosts chased down a daunting target of 288 with four overs to spare, with Warner and Travis Head setting the tone for the win up front.

The two left-handers added 147 runs for the first wicket in under 20 overs. Steve Smith, who came in next, stayed till the end, scoring an unbeaten 80 to get the team over the line. Although Dawid Malan's supreme 134 for England went in vain, he won the Player of the Match award.

