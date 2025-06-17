“I said, “Why? Are you retiring?” - James Anderson reveals fond moment with Virat Kohli from ENG vs IND 2021/22 series

England bowling legend James Anderson has said that former India captain Virat Kohli indicated to him during the Edgbaston Test in 2022 that it was his last duel with the pacer in Test cricket. The 42-year-old said that he replied by asking Kohli if he was considering retirement, but revealed that it was the right-hander who thought that Anderson was nearing the end.

Anderson also said that he and Kohli were never friends, but always shared mutual respect for one another. The former pacer told talkSPORT:

"I think we are quite similar in a lot of ways. That competitiveness, wanting to do well for your team, wanting to win the game, wanting to win that individual battle as well. I see a lot of similarities between me and him. We, definitely, never been friends on the field but then as our careers have gone on, as we both got a bit older, a bit more mature, that mutual respect has definitely shown through."

"Coming off the field, I remember Edgbaston, I dont think it was the last time we played against each other because I might have played against him in India after that. But he said this is the last time we play against each other and I said, 'why? are you retiring?' he was saying and thinking that I was coming to the end. It was just a nice moment, that mutual respect was definitely there."

The former England pacer said that if there was a batter that he wanted to play an over for his life, his choice would be Sir Alastair Cook. Anderson felt that the southpaw was not a naturally gifted batter, but found a way to score the number of runs that he did.

"I think Alastair Cook would be up there. Someone who got a huge amount of runs. I don't want to be disrespectful, but he was not one of the naturally gifted stroke players that we have ever had but he found a way of churning out runs. He found a technique that worked for him, he found a gameplan that worked for him."

"I just think opening the batting in England is one of the hardest jobs in cricket. For him to have a career that he had and get the amount of runs he did doing that job shows what a brilliant mindset he had and what a brilliant player he was," Anderson said.

James Anderson says he does not enjoy watching Jasprit Bumrah's action and run-up

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key for India during the upcoming five-Test series against England. However, James Anderson was not a fan of the bowler's run-up and action.

He admitted that he would turn on the TV to watch the likes of Pat Cummins and Dale Steyn. He also said that he preferred bowlers with the all-round package instead of those who are either really quick or swung the ball.

"When I watch other bowlers, there are certain things that I like watching. Obviously, Jasprit Bumrah is entertaining to watch, he's got skills, he's got pace but actually, his action and his run-up are not necessarily what I like to watch in a bowler, if that makes sense. I think of Dale Steyn, immediately, he had everything. Beautiful run-up, athletic, quick, lovely action, swung the ball at a high pace. If you can create a bowler, maybe add 3 or 4 inches onto his height, he would be the perfect bowler for me. At the minute, Pat Cummins is someone, again, strong, athletic, good action."

"Other attributes is he keeps coming all day. He does not miss an area, consistent. That is what I like to watch. I'll turn the TV on to watch Pat Cummins, Dale Steyn, Mark Wood. I think it has got to be a whole package. It can't just be, 'Oh this guy bowls 150 kph or this guy swings the ball'. It has got to be more to it than that," Anderson said.

The first India versus England will start at Leeds on Friday, June 20.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

