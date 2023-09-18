"I won't say we have got a complete answer for that" - Aakash Chopra on the question about Ishan Kishan as a middle-order batter

Aakash Chopra feels Ishan Kishan hasn't yet settled the debate about him as a middle-order batter in India's ODI side heading into the World Cup.

Kishan batted primarily in the middle order in India's title-winning run in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. He was promoted to open in India's chase of a paltry 51-run target in the final in Colombo on Sunday (September 17) and remained unbeaten on an 18-ball 23.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on some of the questions India were seeking answers for heading into the continental tournament. He wasn't convinced about Kishan having put all questions to rest, explaining:

"Ishan Kishan in the middle overs was a question. I won't say we have got a complete answer for that. I am saying that only because he found it difficult to get singles when he got to bat around the 30th over. He played continuous dot balls and that becomes an issue."

However, the former Indian opener acknowledged that the youngster did reasonably well and can be played in the middle order if required. He elaborated:

"However, when India lost three early wickets against Pakistan, he saved us as well. He played that 82-run knock, so another big tick mark that we can manage with Ishan Kishan at No. 5 if we don't get anyone else. We can bat him at No. 4 and send KL Rahul at No. 5."

Kishan aggregated 143 runs at an average of 47.67 in his four innings in the Asia Cup, with 120 of those runs coming in the middle order. He scored an invaluable 81-ball 82 in India's tournament opener against Pakistan but struggled slightly to rotate the strike in the middle overs against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

"He has come back with a bang" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul

KL Rahul was India's most consistent middle-order batter in Asia Cup 2023. [P/C: AP]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra was delighted with KL Rahul's impressive comeback after thigh surgery. He said:

"The question was whether KL Rahul would be able to play well after coming back from injury. He wasn't even part of the XI at the start but once he became he didn't look back. He hasn't only come back, he has come back with a bang."

Chopra added that the wicketkeeper-batter proved why he is rated so highly. He stated:

"Whenever he batted, he once again vindicated the point of why this player is considered so good. If you understand cricket, you will say he has different abilities, that his skill level is fantastic and if he plays well, he single-handedly saves or makes the match."

Rahul amassed 169 runs at an average of 84.50 and a strike rate of 89.41 in his three innings in the Asia Cup. Although he was included in the playing XI at the last moment in India's Super Four clash against Pakistan due to back spasms suffered by Shreyas Iyer, he made the most of the opportunity by smashing an unbeaten 111 and proving his fitness with the wicketkeeping gloves as well.

Poll : Has Ishan Kishan sealed his place as a middle-order batter in India's ODI XI? Yes No 0 votes