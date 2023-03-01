"I would be saying to him, 'come on, let's get that knee sorted'" - Michael Vaughan warns Ben Stokes of IPL 2023 participation

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has revealed his fears about Ben Stokes' IPL 2023 participation, with the Ashes series looming in June. Vaughan's concerns come after Stokes experienced discomfort with his knee in the second Test against New Zealand.

Stokes could only deliver two overs during New Zealand's second innings of the second Test in Wellington despite England toiling for 162.3 overs on the field. Nevertheless, the 31-year-old has committed himself to fulfilling his million-dollar IPL 2023 deal.

In his column for The Telegraph, the former player warned that the IPL will return next year, so Stokes should look after his knee to keep himself fit for the 2023 Ashes series at home:

"The Indian Premier League will be there next year and the year after and the year after. I would be saying to him, 'come on, let's get that knee sorted'. Let's make it sure right. I don't know his body, but you can clearly see he's not right. With keyhole surgery on the knee - generally four weeks, later you can be playing again. Only he'll know if there's any risk that by going to the IPL, he is going to jeopardise the Ashes."

Nevertheless, Vaughan trusts the seam-bowling all-rounder to make the right decision, as the star cricketer realises the magnitude of the Ashes.

"He will do whatever is best for them,nand if that means he misses the IPL, and he has to rest the knee, I think he'll do that. But if he does go to the IPL, I don't think anyone should say, 'oh, you know, he's going purely for the money.' If he says that he can go and play in the IPL, I just completely trust him because I know he won't go over there and jeopardise his chances of being captain of the Ashes series."

Following England's dramatic one-run loss to New Zealand on day five of the second Test, coach Brendon McCullum said that he expects his captain to be at full tilt for the Ashes. In turn, Stokes said that it's a relief to be playing in the IPL, as it's less demanding when it comes to bowling.

"In English conditions, I have them as favourites" - Michael Vaughan on England's Ashes chances

Michael Vaughan (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan, who famously captained England to victory in the 2005 Ashes series, said that Ben Stokes is indispensable to their chances. The cricketer-turned-commentator elaborated:

"England have got a great chance of winning the Ashes. In English conditions, I have them as favourites. But without Ben Stokes, I don't have them as favourites as well. I think he brings that much to the team in his approach, his mentality. Everything around what they've done in the last year is down to him and Brendon McCullum - and more so Ben, because he's the person on the pitch."

England haven't held the Ashes urn since 2015 and have lost two of the three bouts. The 2019 series on English soil was a 2-2 stalemate.

