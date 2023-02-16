"I am not saying that Kohli will walk out and score a hundred in Delhi with ease" - Aakash Chopra predicts batter's display in 2nd IND vs AUS Test 

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra is unsure how Virat Kohli will perform at his home venue during the upcoming second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The former skipper only scored 12 runs in the series opener in Nagpur and has been struggling in red-ball cricket for a while now.

Kohli recorded a magnificent double hundred during his last outing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Sri Lanka in 2017. He has also scored two fifties at the venue, while his overall tally reads 467 runs from six innings at an impressive average of 77.83.

Apart from his international career, the ace batter is familiar with the dynamics of the venue, having represented Delhi in his domestic career.

Opining that Kohli's chances of scoring will be better if India get the opportunity to bat first, Chopra said on ESPNcricinfo:

"Kohli had practiced a lot of sweeps before the first Test but could only get one innings. In Delhi, it is hard to say how Kohli will perform, because we do not know how the pitch will be like."

Chopra added:

"If India bat first, then the chances are bright, because at least they might bat twice. The pitch might also be better to bat on day one when compared to the other days. So, let us wait and see, I am not saying that Kohli will walk out and score a hundred in Delhi with ease, I am just holding onto the horses."

Kohli's issues in Test cricket have stemmed from his approach against spin bowling. Debutant Todd Murphy got the better of the former skipper with a delivery that strayed down the leg side.

"If you want to intimidate the Australians, then play four spinners" - Aakash Chopra suggests an unorthodox approach for the second Test

Team India took the field with three spinners in the first Test, with Kuldeep Yadav not making the cut. Australia, meanwhile, proceeded with two off-spinners in Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

However, with the pitch in Delhi being different from the one that was on offer in Nagpur, both teams might be tempted to tweak their bowling combinations a bit.

Suggesting the prospect of Team India naming four spinners in their playing XI, Chopra said:

"If you want to intimidate the Australians, then play four spinners. Four spinners and once seamer, because the seamer hardly gets like 15 overs in a day over here. That particular thought can be entertained. If the pitch gets slower and slower, then you need to beat the batters in the air, and I think Kuldeep can do that better than Axar."

He continued:

"The way with which Axar is playing, he cannot be dropped. I think the team will discuss the prospect of playing four spinners, but wil ultimately go with three spinners and two seamers."

The two sides will lock horns in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from Friday, February 17, onwards.

Will Virat Kohli end his Test century drought at his home ground against Australia? Let us know what you think.

