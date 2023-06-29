"I see too much casualness" - Michael Vaughan unimpressed by England's display on Day 1 of 2nd Ashes Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has criticised Ben Stokes and Co. for being too casual on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Vaughan opined that England haven't shown the sense of urgency expected of them.

After winning the toss on a green track and under overcast conditions, England couldn't make the most of it despite going in with a four-pronged pace attack. Australia reached 339-5 at stumps on a day interrupted multiple times by rain.

Speaking to the BBC, the cricketer-turned-commentator recalled how positive the message was after the defeat at Edgbaston and wants England to showcase more than just words. He said:

"I worry about England. I see too much casualness. They switched off last week at Edgbaston and today when it has really mattered, England haven't been switched on quick enough and hard enough to win the moment. Some of the messages, particularly after the loss at Edgbaston, were very positive, almost as if England had won that Test match. They hadn't, they'd lost. If you are going to talk the talk, you have to walk the walk."

The hosts allowed Australia's opening combination of David Warner and Usman Khawaja to build an opening stand of 73. Josh Tongue managed to dismiss both openers, while Joe Root plucked a couple later in the day.

"The Ashes is not just another game of cricket" - Michael Vaughan

England cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

Vaughan also accused England of taking the Ashes series too lightly, given that it defines players. As a point in case, the 48-year-old observed how easily the English bowlers allowed Steve Smith to get going after getting Warner's wicket.

"I just get the sense that it's just another game of cricket. The Ashes is not just another game of cricket," he said. "You can be as casual as you like against many other sides, but I'm afraid this is when it matters. Against Australia, this is what defines you. They haven't bowled well enough, haven't caught well enough and they're bowling no-balls. It is just not good enough. When they got David Warner out, Steve Smith got four or five juicy half-volleys. It got him going."

Smith will resume on 85 on Day 2 as the tourists eye a big first-innings total.

