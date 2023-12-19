"I am seeing only one change" - Aakash Chopra on India's likely playing XI for 2nd ODI vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra sees India making only one change to their playing XI for the second ODI against South Africa, with Rinku Singh replacing the unavailable Shreyas Iyer.

The second game of the three-match series will be played in Gqeberha on Tuesday. Shreyas, who scored a 45-ball 52 in the first ODI, has been pulled out of the final two games to prepare for the subsequent two-match Test series against the same opponents.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rinku coming in for Shreyas would be the only change. He said (6:20):

"Shreyas Iyer is not available for this match. So I am seeing only one change in the Indian team. It is a very simple change. Rinku will come in. So Rinku, Sanju (Samson), KL (Rahul), Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad - a batting lineup like this will be seen."

The former India opener doesn't expect the Men in Blue to make any changes in the bowling department. He stated:

"I am not expecting any change in the bowling lineup. An almost identical team will play, with just one change. The only hope will be that the opposing team plays slightly better because we played well in any case."

India primarily used their three seamers in the first ODI, with Kuldeep Yadav bowling just 2.3 overs and Axar Patel not getting to roll his arm over. Although Mukesh Kumar went wicketless and proved slightly expensive, he will likely retain his place in the XI for the second ODI.

"Play a little properly" - Aakash Chopra on his expectations from South Africa

South Africa were bundled out for 116 in the first ODI. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra expressed hope that South Africa fare better in the second game and draw level in the series. He said (8:05):

"South Africa - play a little properly, bring the series on par at 1-1, so that the final match does not become a dead rubber. All matches seem like dead rubbers but they aren't. You still need to win the series."

Chopra added that the Proteas need to win the second game to keep a little interest alive in an otherwise mundane series. He stated:

"The last series finished at 1-1. Here you can make it 1-1 and go to the last match, so that we can also discuss a little, or else I am not enjoying covering this ODI series. I am being very, very honest."

India's 5-1 triumph in 2018 is their only ODI series win in South Africa. The visitors will hope to win the second game and add to that count before heading into the final match in Paarl on Thursday.

